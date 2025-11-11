Lt. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp Takes on NGA Director Role

Lt. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp assumed the role of director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency during a change of directorship ceremony at NGA headquarters.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said Monday the event was attended by Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas and Bradley Hansell, under secretary of defense for intelligence and security.

Who Is Bredenkamp Succeeding?

The ceremony also recognized Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth, the outgoing NGA director, with the George Washington Spymaster Award for his leadership across 30 years of public service.

Whitworth, a four-time Wash100 awardee, noted that Bredenkamp is inheriting an agency at the height of its capabilities, but emphasized that there is still much more work ahead.

“I could not be more confident in NGA’s future. Thank you for stepping up to the plate, and thank you for your friendship,” the vice admiral added.

As head of NGA, Bredenkamp will oversee GEOINT collection, analysis and distribution in support of national security missions.

Who Is Lt. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp?

Bredenkamp has over three decades of military experience. She most recently served as the director’s adviser for military affairs at ODNI.

Prior to this role, she was commanding general of U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

Her joint assignments include director of intelligence for U.S. Forces Korea; vice director for intelligence, J-2, on the Joint Staff; and deputy director of program analysis and evaluation, G-8, U.S. Army.

Bredenkamp said she witnessed firsthand how GEOINT provides clarity, enhances understanding and gives commanders and policymakers a decision advantage. She noted that NGA experts play a crucial role in supporting critical operations worldwide by protecting intelligence sources, safeguarding the homeland and advancing American interests.

“I look forward to building on our GEOINT foundation and rapidly advancing our role as the world-class leader in producing decisive and actionable geospatial intelligence to decisionmakers and warfighters at every level,” she added.