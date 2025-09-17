The Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, have launched a four-year collaborative effort that seeks to accelerate innovation around nonequilibrium quantum materials by exploring the use of high-performance computing.

ORNL said Tuesday researchers from SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Los Alamos and Lawrence Berkeley national laboratories are participating in the Controlled Numerics for Emergent Transients in Nonequilibrium Quantum Matter, or CONNEQT, initiative.

Don’t miss the panel on how quantum computing is impacting national security at the 2025 Intel Summit on Oct. 2! It will feature Sandia National Laboratory’s Andrew Baczewski, among other distinguished guests. Register here now!

“By leveraging leadership-class exascale computing, we aim to revolutionize computational modeling of transient emergent behavior in quantum materials with strong many-body interactions and deliver a new fundamental understanding of nonlinear quantum phenomena,” said Thomas Maier, a distinguished research staff and section head for advanced computing methods for physical sciences at ORNL’s Computational Sciences and Engineering Division.

CONNEQT’s Main Research Goals

The CONNEQT collaborative effort intends to establish an interdisciplinary research program to transform how scientists understand the complex processes and behaviors that occur when quantum materials are out of balance.

Through CONNEQT, the team aims to develop a controlled and unbiased computational framework to examine how systems of interacting electrons behave when driven by external forces; use computer science methods and mathematical tools to speed up advanced modeling of complex dynamical systems; and leverage supercomputers to understand how interactions between electrons develop complex patterns and behaviors in nonequilibrium quantum materials.

According to ORNL, understanding nonequilibrium quantum materials is key to uncovering their potential applications in quantum computing, IT, microelectronics and other energy-relevant technologies.

The national lab said the Frontier supercomputer will serve as a target platform for implementing new algorithms that will be developed and used to conduct simulations.