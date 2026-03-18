The Department of the Navy is preparing changes to its Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs to accelerate the transition of technologies from development to operational use, Federal News Network reported Monday.

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Andrew Magliochetti, the Navy’s director of small business programs, said the changes are intended to simplify execution of the programs, increase access to capital and strengthen commercialization outcomes as the service works to transition more capabilities to the fleet.

The updates are expected to align with pending SBIR/STTR reauthorization legislation, which would extend the programs through fiscal 2031 and introduce new requirements tied to proposal limits, workforce training and commercialization incentives.

What Changes Is the Navy Planning?

Magliochetti said the Navy plans to centralize contract execution through a center of excellence, consolidating responsibilities that are currently distributed across multiple organizations.

The service is also looking to move companies through SBIR and STTR phases more efficiently and award larger amounts of capital to support technology maturation and adoption.

In parallel, the Navy is exploring ways to incorporate more private investment alongside government funding to help scale emerging technologies beyond early development.

How Does This Fit Broader Navy Innovation Efforts?

The planned changes build on ongoing efforts to reduce the gap between research and deployment, an area the Navy has been addressing through multiple initiatives.

Programs such as Naval Information Warfare Systems Command’s Catapult have accelerated the development of new capabilities and worked to bridge the so-called “valley of death” for small business innovations.

How Is the Navy Supporting Commercialization?

The Navy continues to expand programs to help small businesses transition technologies into commercial and dual-use markets.

One example is Navy Launch, which provides Phase II awardees with training, advisory support and access to private capital to develop commercialization strategies and pursue opportunities beyond traditional defense customers.

The program includes workshops on customer discovery, product-market fit and intellectual property, as well as forums that connect companies with investors and funding partners.