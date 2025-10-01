The National Institute of Standards and Technology has published drafts of new guidance for securing controlled unclassified information, or CUI.

The agency is seeking public feedback on Special Publications 800-172r3, or Enhanced Security Requirements for Protecting Controlled Unclassified Information, and 800-172Ar3, or Assessing Enhanced Security Requirements for Controlled Unclassified Information.

The drafts represent the third revision of the guidance, which NIST began updating in 2024.

The documents provide enhanced security requirements and flexible assessment procedures for upholding the confidentiality, integrity and availability of CUI in nonfederal systems and organizations.

What NIST Wants to Know

The agency is specifically seeking feedback and recommendations in three topics: new enhanced security requirements aimed at protecting critical systems and high-value assets, the mappings between security requirements and the SP 800-160 protection strategies and adversary effects, and the overall usefulness of the supplementary appendices.

Interested parties may submit their comments on both drafts until Nov. 14.