Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a 2025 Wash100 Award recipient, has unveiled new directives aimed at reshaping the culture and standards of the Department of Defense during a 45-minute address to senior military leaders at Quantico, Virginia. Hegseth outlined reforms that he said will restore focus on warfighter readiness, discipline and leadership, DOD said Tuesday.

“The topic today is about the nature of ourselves because no plan, no program, no reform [and] no formation will ultimately succeed unless we have the right people and the right culture at the Department of War,” Hegseth told the audience, underscoring his view that the military must prioritize warfighting above all else.

Fitness and Grooming Standards

Hegseth announced changes to fitness requirements, including two annual tests for active-duty service members. Combat arms personnel must complete a combat field test, while noncombat arms personnel must take a regular fitness test. Members of the National Guard and reserves will continue to undergo at least one fitness test annually.

Warfighters in combat roles will now be required to meet a gender-neutral male standard, scoring at least 70 percent. Daily physical training is also mandated for all active-duty personnel.

“It all starts with physical fitness and appearance. If the secretary of war can do regular, hard [physical training], so can every member of our joint force,” Hegseth said.

On grooming, Hegseth announced that beards will no longer be authorized. Service members with medical exemptions will have one year to seek treatment for their conditions.

Culture and Leadership

The secretary said the department will review definitions of “toxic leadership,” bullying and hazing, with the goal of empowering commanders to enforce high standards without fear of reprisal.

“Leading warfighters toward the goals of high, gender-neutral and uncompromising standards in order to forge a cohesive, formidable and lethal Department of War is not toxic,” he said.

He also announced reforms to the equal opportunity and equal employment systems, noting that complaint processes should not deter commanders from taking necessary action. At the same time, Hegseth stressed that racism, harassment and similar infractions are illegal, and that punishment for such behavior will be “ruthlessly enforced.”

Promotions, Retention and Training

Promotions will be based strictly on merit, Hegseth said, with top performers advancing more quickly and poor performers leaving the service sooner. Minor or forgivable infractions will not permanently hinder careers, a change he said will allow leaders to retain promising warfighters.

“We’ll promote top-performing officers and send those faster [while getting] rid of poor performers more quickly. Evaluations, education and field exercises will become real,” Hegseth said.

He also announced plans to reduce the number of mandatory training courses, shifting time away from online modules toward hands-on readiness activities such as weapons training and maintenance.

“Less PowerPoint reviewer online courses, more time in the motor pool and more time on the [shooting] range,” he said.