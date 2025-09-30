Irene Parker headshot. NESDIS official at NOAA, cited the goals of a study Raytheon will conduct for the Stratus project
Irene Parker, NESDIS deputy assistant administrator for system at NOAA, amplified on the goals of the study Raytheon will undertake for the agency's Stratus project on weather imagery.
Irene Parker/NOAA
//

NOAA Taps Raytheon for NEON Stratus Project Study

1 min read

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has tapped Raytheon for a mission design and feasibility study on weather imagery capabilities under its Near Earth Orbit Network, or NEON, Stratus project. 

The company will conduct the Stratus critical design review study under an other transaction agreement NOAA signed with Raytheon valued about $5.9 million, the agency said Friday. Raytheon’s CDR study will focus on a U.S. Space Force design adapted to NOAA’s requirements for Stratus.

Under NEON, low-Earth orbit environmental satellites will be launched for weather forecasting, environmental observation and public safety. The program also seeks to demonstrate faster data delivery through inter-satellite links and evaluate the benefits of quicker imagery refresh rates, particularly in the Arctic.

In addition, the project will provide hands-on experience on the procurement of commercially sourced spacecraft, instruments, launch services and ground operations.

Sharper Weather Imaging Via Commercial Services

Irene Parker, deputy assistant administrator for systems at the NOAA’s National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service, noted the agreement’s potential in advancing weather imagery, with Raytheon as commercial partner. 

“The Stratus project will help modernize NOAA’s observing systems by leveraging commercial best practices and cutting-edge technologies while allowing us to explore new acquisition strategies,” added Parker, who is also NOAA’s acting assistant administrator for satellite and information services.

Related Articles

Pete Hegseth. The defense secretary announced reforms aimed at boosting warfighter readiness.
Defense Secretary Details Reforms to Strengthen DOD Warfighting Readiness

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a 2025 Wash100 Award recipient, has unveiled new directives aimed at reshaping the culture and standards of the Department of Defense during a 45-minute address to senior military leaders at Quantico, Virginia. Hegseth outlined reforms that he said will restore focus on warfighter readiness, discipline and leadership, DOD said Tuesday. “The topic today is about the nature of ourselves because no plan, no program, no reform [and] no formation will ultimately succeed unless we have the right people and the right culture at the Department of War,” Hegseth told the audience, underscoring his view that the

Zachary Terrell. Terrell was named chief technology officer at the Department of Health and Human Services.
Zachary Terrell Appointed CTO of Department of Health and Human Services

Zachary Terrell has been named chief technology officer of the Department of Health and Human Services, FedScoop reported Monday. Three anonymous officials confirmed his designation, which aligns with HHS’ broader restructuring of its technology operations under Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. This effort includes consolidating IT offices and implementing ChatGPT department-wide, highlighted by an OpenAI agreement with the General Services Administration to provide agencies with ChatGPT access for $1 each over the next year. DOGE Background and NSF Involvement Terrell previously held a role related to the Department of Government Efficiency at HHS and the National Science Foundation, where he was involved

Department of the Air Force logo. DAF issued a new memorandum classifying SaaS as a commodity-based subscription service.
Air Force Issues New Guidance on SaaS Procurement, Usage

The Department of the Air Force has issued a new memorandum that classifies software as a service as a commodity-based subscription service rather than a licensed software asset. In a LinkedIn post, the DAF chief information officer said the policy change shifts the department’s focus to usage, consumption and performance, unlocking real-time visibility into SaaS utilization, centralized procurement and cost control, stronger alignment with zero trust and data ownership mandates, and reduced sustainment burden on the workforce. Unlike traditional licenses, which grants ownership of the product, SaaS provides only access to applications. That distinction, according to the memo, makes it