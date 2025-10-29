Lorrie Owens Selected as Acting Deputy PEO Land Systems

Lorrie Owens announced on LinkedIn Monday that she has been appointed U.S. Marine Corps acting deputy program executive officer land systems. She will also continue serving as chief of staff at PEO Land Systems.

Who Is Lorrie Owens?

Owens is a 20-year industry veteran with extensive experience in defense acquisition and logistics. She was appointed chief of staff at PEO Land Systems in June.

In July 2020, she was selected as the product manager for medium and heavy tactical vehicles, or MHTV, of the USMC Systems Command. Before that, she was the product manager for medium tactical vehicles of PEO Land Systems.

In 2019, Owens was the team lead for Utility Task Vehicle and Ultralight Tactical Vehicle programs, managing UTV sustainment and modifications along with the ULTV acquisition strategy. She was also named program manager for light tactical vehicles, PEO and systems, PEO Land Systems.

Owens started her civil service career in 2009 as a project officer supporting program manager assault amphibious vehicle modification programs, including AAV command and control vehicle upgrades and the AAV survivability upgrade program.