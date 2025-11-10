Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Hegseth signed new memos on U.S. arm sales
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said more changes are coming to Pentagon's arms sales in the coming months.
Pete Hegseth/Department of Defense
/

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Unveils DOD Overhaul of Arms Transfer

2 mins read

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a 2025 Wash100 Award winner, has issued new guidance aimed at unifying its arms transfer and security cooperation enterprise to improve efficiency, strengthen burden-sharing with allies and partners, and enhance the U.S. defense industrial base. The memorandum, dated Nov. 7, is part of a trio of documents from the Department of Defense that call for changes in the defense acquisition.

The memo on arms transfer outlines structural, regulatory and organizational changes designed to accelerate the delivery of defense capabilities and increase transparency across the foreign military sales, also known as FMS, and direct commercial sales, or DCS, systems.

What Reforms Are Planned for the Arms Transfer System?

According to the memo, the department is implementing updates consistent with Executive Order 14268, which directs reforms to improve the speed and accountability of foreign defense sales. These steps include narrowing the scope of items requiring government-to-government transfer, increasing investments in exportability features, modernizing IT systems used for FMS and DCS, and improving end-to-end performance metrics. The Pentagon said the changes will help address bottlenecks, align acquisition timelines with operational needs and expand opportunities for industry participation.

The guidance also moves the Defense Security Cooperation Agency and the Defense Technology Administration from the under secretary of defense for policy, or USD(P), to the under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, also known as USD(A&S). The move, the memo explained, creates a clear line of authority and optimizes arms transfer. The USD(A&S) will be in charge of ensuring that sales meet domestic and foreign partner demands.

USD(P) and USD(A&S) are required to draft and submit an implementation plan for the transfer of responsibility within 60 days. 

“This is just the beginning of transforming our approach to defense sales,” Hegseth said at a recent event as reported by DefenseScoop. “There’s much more to come in the months ahead — because this is about more than selling weapons. It’s about building partnerships, strengthening our industrial base and ensuring that American-made military equipment remains the gold standard for defense around the world.”

Related Articles

Energy Department CIO Dawn Zimmer. Dawn Zimmer has been named chief information officer of the Department of Energy.
Energy Department Names Dawn Zimmer Permanent CIO

The Department of Energy has named Dawn Zimmer as its permanent chief information officer, marking the third official to hold the role since the start of the second Trump administration, NextGov reported Friday. How Did Dawn Zimmer Take on Acting CIO Roles at Energy? Zimmer, who joined the Energy Department as principal deputy CIO in November 2024, served as acting CIO multiple times during a rotation of short-lived permanent officials under Trump’s second term. She first assumed the role during the presidential transition, then briefly served as acting CIO after Ryan Riedel, who was appointed CIO in early February, vacated the position in March. Ross

TRISO-X fuel experiment. X-energy started the first irradiation tests of its TRISO-X nuclear fuel at Idaho National Lab.
X-energy Kicks Off Irradiation Tests of TRISO-X Nuclear Fuel at INL

X-energy has launched the first U.S. irradiation tests of its advanced nuclear fuel, TRISO-X, at Idaho National Laboratory’s Advanced Test Reactor.  The Department of Energy said Thursday the 13-month testing campaign is part of X-energy’s efforts to establish the country’s first commercial advanced nuclear fuel fabrication facility to advance the deployment of its small modular reactor design, Xe-100, and other commercial reactors. Why Is TRISO-X Testing at INL Important for Advanced Nuclear Energy? According to DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy, the experiments will evaluate how the company’s fuel performs under a range of power levels, burnup conditions and temperatures. “TRISO-X

Pentagon. DOD Secretary Pete Hegseth announced major reforms to the Pentagon's weapons procurement process.
Hegseth Announces Pentagon Acquisition Overhaul

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a 2025 Wash100 awardee, unveiled sweeping reforms to the Department of Defense’s weapons acquisition system during his speech Friday at the National War College in Washington, D.C. “Speed to delivery is now our organizing principle,” Hegseth said in his speech titled the “Arsenal of Freedom.” “It is the decisive factor in maintaining deterrence and warfighting advantage.” Following Hegseth’s announcement, the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29 offers a timely opportunity to engage with the leaders shaping the future of U.S. military capabilities. Don’t miss your chance to connect with decision-makers and innovators