Purdue, BWXT Partner to Advance Research in Next-Gen Nuclear Tech

Purdue University and BWX Technologies have formed a strategic collaboration to accelerate research and workforce development focused on next-generation nuclear manufacturing, including small modular reactors—a.k.a. SMRs—and microreactors.

The partnership was formalized on Oct. 23 in Washington, D.C., when Purdue President Mung Chiang and BWXT Senior Vice President Suzy Sterner signed a memorandum of understanding. The resulting agreement outlines a framework for joint research, technology development and student opportunities aimed at supporting U.S. energy and national security objectives.

The partnership focuses on SMRs and microreactors, given the growing market interest in their ability to deliver reliable, flexible power generation. Their smaller, scalable designs feature simplified operations and efficient construction, enabling quicker deployment at lower overall capital costs than large nuclear facilities.

“This agreement includes the key areas that will help the state of Indiana and the U.S. secure and grow our nuclear energy resources,” said Sterner.

What Does the Purdue-BWXT Partnership Aim to Achieve?

The collaboration focuses on strengthening research capabilities in nuclear energy, civil infrastructure, autonomous control systems and cybersecurity for advanced nuclear technologies. It will also support workforce development through academic initiatives like research partnerships, continuing education, and shared infrastructure and expertise.

“This partnership marks a transformative moment for Purdue and the future of nuclear energy innovation,” Chiang said. “By aligning our nationally recognized engineering programs with cutting-edge nuclear technologies, like small modular reactors, we’re not only advancing research — we’re also preparing the next generation of scientists, engineers and policy leaders to meet the energy and workforce demands of tomorrow.”

The collaboration leverages the university’s nuclear research infrastructure, including the Purdue University Reactor Number One, the only operational nuclear reactor in Indiana and the first in the country to be licensed for all-digital operation.

How Does the Agreement Build on Purdue’s Nuclear Efforts?

The agreement builds on Purdue’s recent initiatives in nuclear research and state-level energy planning. In 2024, the Department of Energy awarded Purdue a $6 million grant to lead a consortium focused on revitalizing nuclear research facilities and expanding university-led research for SMR and advanced reactor technologies. The same year, Purdue was selected by the Indiana state government to assess the feasibility of deploying SMRs statewide.

The signing of the Purdue-BWXT agreement coincides with Purdue’s hosting of the recent Global Nuclear Energy Economic Summit, where BWXT President and CEO Rex Geveden delivered the keynote address on the future of nuclear manufacturing and the role of artificial intelligence in the sector.

