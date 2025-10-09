Contract award. The team of Radiance Technologies and LA Tech secured a DARPA contract for the MICA program.
Radiance-Louisiana Tech Team Secures DARPA Contract for MICA Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded the team of Radiance Technologies and Louisiana Tech University a contract to perform work on the Microsystem Induced CAtalysis, or MICA, program.

Radiance said Wednesday it will work with LA Tech to model microsystems that can precisely control protein function.

Developing Novel Simulation Platform AMPERE

As part of the MICA program, Radiance and the university will develop a novel simulation platform, called AMPERE, that combines machine learning with multiscale physical modeling.

AMPERE, which is short for Adaptive Multi-Physics Engine for Reaction Engineering, will help predict the behavior of biomolecular catalysts under microsystem stimulation.

“This program addresses a critical need to bridge molecular-scale biological control with scalable microsystem design,” said Andrew Gardner, principal investigator for MICA at Radiance. “AMPERE will enable the co-design of molecules and microsystems with high precision, advancing secure therapeutics, resilient biomanufacturing, and beyond.”

LA Tech will bring its capabilities in computational biology and nanotechnology to support interface modeling and catalyst fabrication as part of the program.

“Together, we’re developing tools and methods to direct molecular function. As a researcher and educator, these projects provide valuable opportunities for students in both the lab and the classroom,” said Tom Bishop, MICA co-investigator and professor at LA Tech.

What Is DARPA’s MICA Program?

According to Radiance, the MICA program aims to explore how microsystems can harness electromagnetic fields, heat and fluid motion to guide chemical reactions at the molecular level.

DARPA stated that the program aims to address challenges in predicting how molecular catalysts behave when incorporated into microsystem surfaces and how their activity can be controlled in complex environments.

According to the agency, the program could lead to advances in medical therapeutics, materials synthesis and environmental remediation, among other areas.

