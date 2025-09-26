Retired Vice Adm. Scott Pappano has been confirmed as principal deputy administrator for the National Nuclear Security Administration. According to Congress records, legislators voted 51-47 to appoint Pappano.

He also confirmed his new position in a LinkedIn post Thursday.

Who Is Scott Pappano?

President Donald Trump nominated Pappano to be principal deputy administrator for NNSA in February.

Pappano is a seasoned military leader who most recently served as principal military deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition. He also held leadership positions at the Special Operations Forces Mobility Program Office and the Strategic and Attack Submarine Program Office, his bio on the Navy’s website revealed.

At sea, he served aboard USS City of Corpus Christi, USS Albuquerque, USS Michigan and USS Ohio. He also commanded the USS Buffalo while deployed to Guam.

Pappano retired from military service after three decades.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and a master’s degree in nuclear engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.