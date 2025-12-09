The U.S. Space Force's logo. The Space Force announced the LRDR's operational acceptance
The U.S. Space Force’s Combat Forces Command has accepted the Long Range Discrimination Radar after the system completed an operational trial period under the Missile Defense Agency.
Photo: U.S. Space Force
Space Force’s Combat Forces Command Accepts Long Range Discrimination Radar for Missile Warning

The U.S. Space Force’s Combat Forces Command has announced the operational acceptance of the Long Range Discrimination Radar, or LRDR, a system designed to improve interceptor precision and reduce reaction time in support of missile warning, tracking and targeting.

The CFC said Monday that the radar recently completed its operational trial period under the Missile Defense Agency. MDA declared initial fielding of the LRDR in December 2021.

The effort supports the Space Force’s Missile Warning, Tracking, and Targeting, also known as MWT&T, mission.

“This operational acceptance signifies a critical milestone in bolstering U.S. national security and missile warning, tracking and targeting capabilities, and I am incredibly honored to be working alongside the talented men and women who will be maintaining and operating this critical radar,” Col. Jared Hoffman, assistant deputy commander for operations, plans, training and force development at the CFC, stated.

What Is the Long Range Discrimination Radar?

LRDR, located at Clear Space Force Station in Alaska, was developed by Lockheed Martin. The radar system is built on solid-state, gallium nitride technology and ballistic missile defense algorithms to provide the Space Force with MWT&T and space domain awareness capabilities.

The open-architecture platform enables future upgrades and integration to address evolving needs and threats.

LRDR, according to the Space Force, can distinguish between lethal and non-lethal objects in congested environments and provide precision tracking data to the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense Fire Control System.

What Is Next for LRDR?

The MDA will continue to oversee research, development, testing and upgrades, while CFC will handle operations, maintenance and sustainment. Mission Delta 4’s 13th Space Warning Squadron will maintain the radar at Clear SFS, and the 7th Space Warning Squadron will remotely manage daily operations from Beale Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain. 

CFC accepted the missile warning function for operational readiness, while acceptance of the space domain awareness functionality is expected after trials with Command and Control Battle Management and Communications and the National Space Defense Center.

