The Department of War’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 program is officially underway, but a new federal watchdog report warns that its long-term success is threatened by a critical lack of planning for external market pressures.

A Government Accountability Office report published Thursday reveals that the Pentagon has failed to systematically account for external factors that could stall implementation. Chief among these concerns is whether the private sector has enough certified assessors to handle the approximately 80,000 defense contractors now requiring Level 2 certification.

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will bring together government and industry leaders to discuss evolving cyberthreats, federal cybersecurity policy and initiatives affecting the defense and civilian sectors. Register now.

What Is the CMMC Program?

CMMC is DOW’s framework for verifying that contractors follow required cybersecurity practices when handling government data. The model was introduced in 2020 and later revised as CMMC 2.0 to simplify compliance and reduce the number of certification tiers.

Under the updated structure, the program includes three levels of cybersecurity maturity aligned with the sensitivity of data handled by contractors:

Level 1 : Basic safeguards for federal contract information

: Basic safeguards for federal contract information Level 2 : Implementation of all 110 controls from the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 to protect controlled unclassified information

: Implementation of all 110 controls from the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 to protect controlled unclassified information Level 3: Additional protections from NIST SP 800-172 to defend against advanced threats

The Pentagon began the phased rollout of CMMC in November 2025, marking the end of the program’s voluntary phase and requiring contractors seeking certain defense contracts to begin meeting certification requirements.

What Risks Could Affect the CMMC Assessment Ecosystem?

DOW currently relies on third-party assessor organizations to verify that companies are protecting sensitive government data. The Cyber AB, an external nonprofit organization, administers the certification program and accredits organizations that conduct contractor assessments. As of December 2025, The Cyber AB had authorized 92 CMMC third-party assessment organizations to conduct Level 2 certification assessments. However, GAO investigators found that the DOW has not documented how it will mitigate the risk if these private sector assessors cannot meet the demand.

“By assessing and documenting key external factors and developing approaches to address them, DOD would better understand program implementation risks,” the GAO noted, warning that relying on waivers to bypass requirements could undermine the entire program’s intent to verify security.

GAO: DOW Still Evaluating Training Needs

The government watchdog also noted that DOW is still determining how extensively the acquisition workforce must be trained to administer and enforce the CMMC program.

Officials within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment must evaluate existing training materials and determine whether new courses or expanded training requirements are needed, the report said.

The Defense Acquisition University has already developed several training offerings to support implementation, including:

Cybersecurity 1010 , an introductory course covering CMMC program requirements and regulatory clauses tied to defense contracts

, an introductory course covering CMMC program requirements and regulatory clauses tied to defense contracts Cybersecurity 1020 , which explains how cybersecurity requirements flow through the acquisition process and apply to subcontractors

, which explains how cybersecurity requirements flow through the acquisition process and apply to subcontractors Cybersecurity 1030, a course for senior acquisition personnel focused on selecting appropriate certification requirements for procurements

DAU also provides webinars and online resources describing CMMC regulatory requirements and implementation guidance.

However, GAO said officials have not yet determined the full scope of workforce training required to ensure acquisition personnel can effectively implement the program.

How Prepared Is the Defense Industrial Base for CMMC Compliance?

The urgency of the GAO’s warning is underscored by industry data showing a massive readiness gap. An October 2025 CyberSheath report indicated that only 1 percent of the defense industrial base was fully prepared for the CMMC final rule. The State of the DIB Report 2025 also noted that while 69 percent of contractors claim compliance through self-assessments, only 30 percent have undergone validated third-party checks.

As the Pentagon continues its phased rollout of CMMC requirements, GAO is calling on the DOW secretary to have the department’s chief information officer assess and document key external factors that may impede CMMC implementation, ensuring the Pentagon has a clear road map for addressing those challenges. DOW concurred with the recommendation.