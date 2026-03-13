The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a request for information seeking industry partners capable of supporting the transition of the National Airspace System to post-quantum cryptography , or PQC.

The FAA’s modernization efforts reflect the broader government push to upgrade legacy systems, a topic that will take center stage at Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Register now.

According to the sources sought notice posted on SAM.gov Tuesday, the FAA is seeking potential vendors to move its air traffic control infrastructure, as well as its IT and business systems to PQC as part of the agency’s modernization effort. Interested vendors can submit their responses to the RFI by April 10.

Why Is the FAA Exploring Post-Quantum Cryptography?

The effort is part of the FAA’s ongoing modernization of the National Airspace System, with a focus on advancing its air traffic control system to accommodate drones, advanced air mobility platforms, commercial space operations and other new entrants. To achieve this, the agency aims to strengthen cybersecurity defenses across its enterprise IT systems, including implementing crypto-agile security measures to address emerging threats from quantum computing.

What Challenges Does the FAA Anticipate?

The FAA acknowledges that it may encounter technical and operational hurdles when transitioning its systems to quantum-resistant algorithms. Potential constraints include limitations in vendor capabilities and system compatibility. A single provider may not have validated all required cryptographic primitives across every hardware and software layer, and some offerings may not be designed to support both FAA IT and operational technology environments. Additionally, integrating PQC into legacy NAS infrastructure and existing FAA business systems could require specialized expertise and coordination beyond what a single product suite can provide.

FAA’s Broader Modernization Efforts

The transition to post-quantum cryptography is part of the FAA’s broader push to modernize its operations. The agency recently launched the Accelerated Transformation of Legacy Applications and Systems program to update more than 200 applications and about 3,000 databases across its mission-support portfolio. It has also begun an internal restructuring aimed at strengthening safety oversight, modernizing air traffic systems and enhancing coordination across emerging aviation technologies.