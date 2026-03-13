Federal Aviation Administration seal. FAA issued an RFI to move the National Airspace System to post-quantum cryptography.
The Federal Aviation Administration has begun seeking industry partners to transition the National Airspace System to post-quantum cryptography.
Logo: U.S. Federal Aviation Administration / U.S. Government
/

FAA Issues RFI for National Airspace System Transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography

2 mins read

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a request for information seeking industry partners capable of supporting the transition of the National Airspace System to post-quantum cryptography, or PQC.

FAA Issues RFI for National Airspace System Transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography

The FAA’s modernization efforts reflect the broader government push to upgrade legacy systems, a topic that will take center stage at Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Register now.

According to the sources sought notice posted on SAM.gov Tuesday, the FAA is seeking potential vendors to move its air traffic control infrastructure, as well as its IT and business systems to PQC as part of the agency’s modernization effort. Interested vendors can submit their responses to the RFI by April 10.

Why Is the FAA Exploring Post-Quantum Cryptography?

The effort is part of the FAA’s ongoing modernization of the National Airspace System, with a focus on advancing its air traffic control system to accommodate drones, advanced air mobility platforms, commercial space operations and other new entrants. To achieve this, the agency aims to strengthen cybersecurity defenses across its enterprise IT systems, including implementing crypto-agile security measures to address emerging threats from quantum computing.

What Challenges Does the FAA Anticipate?

The FAA acknowledges that it may encounter technical and operational hurdles when transitioning its systems to quantum-resistant algorithms. Potential constraints include limitations in vendor capabilities and system compatibility. A single provider may not have validated all required cryptographic primitives across every hardware and software layer, and some offerings may not be designed to support both FAA IT and operational technology environments. Additionally, integrating PQC into legacy NAS infrastructure and existing FAA business systems could require specialized expertise and coordination beyond what a single product suite can provide.

FAA’s Broader Modernization Efforts

The transition to post-quantum cryptography is part of the FAA’s broader push to modernize its operations. The agency recently launched the Accelerated Transformation of Legacy Applications and Systems program to update more than 200 applications and about 3,000 databases across its mission-support portfolio. It has also begun an internal restructuring aimed at strengthening safety oversight, modernizing air traffic systems and enhancing coordination across emerging aviation technologies.

Related Articles

Charles Worthington. The VA CTO and chief AI officer is stepping down from his role.
Charles Worthington to Step Down as VA CTO & Chief AI Officer

Charles Worthington announced he will step down from his role as chief technology officer and chief artificial intelligence officer at the Department of Veterans Affairs after several years overseeing digital modernization and AI initiatives at VA. As federal leaders highlight the growing role of AI in transforming public-sector systems and workforce productivity, the conversation around AI adoption and innovation continues across government and industry. Join the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18 to connect with leaders shaping the future of AI in the federal landscape. Register now! In a LinkedIn post published Thursday, Worthington said serving at VA has

U.S. Army logo. The Army launched the Group 4+ Short/Vertical Takeoff and Landing Challenge to advance UAS modernization.
Army Launches Group 4+ S/VTOL Unmanned Aircraft Challenge

The U.S. Army is advancing efforts to modernize its unmanned aircraft capabilities to support multidomain operations through the Group 4+ Short/Vertical Takeoff and Landing, or S/VTOL, Challenge, DVIDS reported Monday. The Army’s latest challenge highlights the service’s push to modernize unmanned aviation and strengthen collaboration with industry. Join defense leaders and technology innovators at the 2026 Army Summit on June 18 to hear firsthand how the service is advancing future capabilities. Book your spot now! The challenge will involve collaboration with industry partners to inform acquisition, development and procurement strategies for future unmanned aircraft platforms. The Portfolio Acquisition Executive, or

GAO logo. GAO warns that CMMC's long-term success is threatened by a lack of planning for external risks.
GAO Raises Concerns Over CMMC Assessor Capacity Amid Phased Rollout

The Department of War’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 program is officially underway, but a new federal watchdog report warns that its long-term success is threatened by a critical lack of planning for external market pressures.  A Government Accountability Office report published Thursday reveals that the Pentagon has failed to systematically account for external factors that could stall implementation. Chief among these concerns is whether the private sector has enough certified assessors to handle the approximately 80,000 defense contractors now requiring Level 2 certification.  The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will bring together government and industry