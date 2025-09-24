The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has appointed Stephen Casapulla as its executive assistant director for infrastructure security.

The agency said Tuesday that Casapulla will continue to serve as its acting chief strategy officer and interim assistant director of the National Risk Management Center.

In a statement, Casapulla thanked President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, a 2025 Wash100 winner, for trusting him in the position.

“I am committed to advancing CISA’s mission and ensuring the security and resilience of our nation’s critical infrastructure and the American people,” he added.

Madhu Gottumukkala, deputy director of CISA, welcomed Casapulla to the agency’s leadership team.

“With his extensive experience in critical infrastructure security and working with stakeholders, he is perfectly poised to lead our efforts in securing the nation’s critical infrastructure,” commented Gottumukkala, who also serves as the agency’s acting director.

Who Is Steve Casapulla?

Casapulla is a longtime federal official with 13 years of experience in leadership roles across CISA and its predecessor, the Department of Homeland Security’s National Protection and Programs Directorate.

Before CISA, he served as the director for critical infrastructure cybersecurity in the Office of the National Cyber Director. He also worked at the Small Business Administration and the Department of State earlier in his career.

A U.S. Navy Reserve officer with over 20 years of service, Casapulla has completed multiple overseas deployments.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in logistics and intermodal transportation from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, a master’s in liberal studies from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College.