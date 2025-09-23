The Department of the Treasury has signed a series of blanket purchase agreements with several technology companies to support IT modernization efforts within the Internal Revenue Service.

The Treasury said Monday the move reflects its commitment to enhancing taxpayer services, strengthening compliance and improving cybersecurity.

Modernizing Taxpayer Services

The department has extended its contract with Salesforce to modernize taxpayer services by supporting improvements to the Tax Pro Online Account, individual and business online accounts, and customer contact centers.

The Treasury has signed contracts with Iron Mountain, GovCIO, VASTEC and 22nd Century to reduce paper-based filings and accelerate digital adoption as part of its Zero Paper Initiative.

Improving Data Integrity

The Treasury has tapped Palantir for a contract to improve data integrity and technical infrastructure. Under the contract, the company will enable a common application programming interface layer that supports data analytics, workflow automation and developer platforms in support of federal employees.

According to the department, all commercial tools under contracts are already “FedRAMPed,” or authorized under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The department said it will continue to work with industry partners and adopt new technologies to meet its modernization goals.