The White House. President Trump signed an EO clearing a proposed deal on social media platform TikTok.
President Trump has signed an executive order approving a proposed deal that would keep video-sharing platform TikTok operational in the U.S. while protecting national security.
Photo by Andrea Izzotti/Shutterstock
///

Trump Signs Executive Order on TikTok

2 mins read

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order approving a proposed deal that would keep video-sharing platform TikTok operational in the U.S. while protecting national security.

Trump Signs Executive Order on TikTok

Engage with U.S. military leaders and top industry experts at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 GovCon International and Global Defense Summit as they tackle global defense challenges, from supply chain risks to sanctions and international regulations. Save your spot now for this Oct. 16 event to gain critical insights and connect with key decision-makers!

‘Qualified Divestiture’ of TikTok’s US Operations

In a fact sheet published Thursday, the White House said TikTok’s U.S. operations would undergo a “qualified divestiture” under a proposed framework agreement.

Under the proposed deal, a U.S.-based joint venture would operate TikTok’s U.S. application, which will be majority-owned by U.S. investors, run by a board with cybersecurity and national security credentials and subject to strict rules to safeguard U.S. national security and data.

TikTok’s China-based parent company ByteDance will hold less than 20 percent of the stock, appoint only one director of the seven-seat board. 

According to the order, ByteDance will be excluded from the company’s security committee. 

The Trump administration designates Oracle as TikTok’s security provider responsible for monitoring and assuring the safety of all operations in the U.S.

Removing TikTok’s US Application From Foreign Control

According to the fact sheet, the proposed divestiture would remove TikTok’s U.S. application from China’s control, addressing national security concerns and complying with the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act.

Under the deal, the new joint venture will oversee the operation of the algorithm, code and content moderation decisions.

The proposed divestiture includes monitoring of the algorithm, software updates and data flows and tasks Oracle to operate a secure cloud environment in which all U.S. user data will be stored.

The EO directs the Attorney General not to enforce the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act for 120 days to provide time for the divestiture process to be completed.

Related Articles

Scott Pappano, principal deputy administrator of NNSA. Senate voted to confirm Pappano
Senate Confirms Retired Navy Vice Adm. Scott Pappano as NNSA Principal Deputy Administrator

Retired Vice Adm. Scott Pappano has been confirmed as principal deputy administrator for the National Nuclear Security Administration. According to Congress records, legislators voted 51-47 to appoint Pappano. He also confirmed his new position in a LinkedIn post Thursday. Who Is Scott Pappano? President Donald Trump nominated Pappano to be principal deputy administrator for NNSA in February. Pappano is a seasoned military leader who most recently served as principal military deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition. He also held leadership positions at the Special Operations Forces Mobility Program Office and the Strategic and Attack Submarine

Artificial intelligence. GSA and xAI signed a OneGov agreement to bring Grok frontier AI models to federal agencies.
GSA, xAI Partner to Bring Grok AI Models to Federal Agencies

The General Services Administration and xAI have signed an agreement to make the latter’s Grok frontier artificial intelligence models available to federal agencies through March 2027. GSA said Thursday the partnership with xAI is part of the agency’s OneGov initiative, which aims to simplify the procurement of AI tools to help accelerate federal AI adoption. The new deal is reportedly the lowest price yet for an AI offering through the partnership. “Widespread access to advanced AI models is essential to building the efficient, accountable government that taxpayers deserve—and to fulfilling President Trump’s promise that America will win the global AI

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Kristi Noem has endorsed Pete Hegseth's proposal for a U.S. Coast Guard secretary.
Kristi Noem Backs Pete Hegseth’s Proposal for Coast Guard Civilian Secretary

Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, has publicly endorsed a letter delivered by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth proposing the establishment of a civilian service secretary for the U.S. Coast Guard. Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12 to hear a keynote from Sec. Noem addressing the GovCon community. Leadership Role Meant to Boost Maritime Security Operations The DHS said Thursday that the Coast Guard operates as both a military branch and a federal law enforcement agency, yet lacks a dedicated civilian official to guide policy and strategic direction. Appointing a service secretary could