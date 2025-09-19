President Donald J. Trump has signed a deal with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer to collaborate on efforts to advance artificial intelligence, quantum computing and civil nuclear energy technologies.

Michael Kratsios, director of the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy and a two-time Wash100 winner, said Thursday that the Technology Prosperity Deal reinforces American technology leadership.

“With the TPD, the United States is exporting its world-class tech stack, accelerating scientific discovery and advancing pro-innovation policies worldwide,” the official stated.

Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 GovCon International and Global Defense Summit will cover the future of global collaboration, technological innovation and other topics that may impact the Department of Defense and U.S. allies. The event, scheduled for Oct. 16, will feature leaders from NATO, global partners and the defense industrial base. Grab your tickets to the highly anticipated networking event today.

US-UK Planned Technology Cooperation

For AI, the governments of the U.S. and the U.K. intend to launch collaborative efforts to advance biotechnology research and precision medicine. As part of the deal, the two nations will work together to develop AI models for space applications, establish pro-innovation policies, secure technology infrastructures and build a skilled workforce.

In civil nuclear energy, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission will align its processes with the U.K. Office for Nuclear Regulation and Environment Agency to accelerate licensing of reactor designs and sites. The organizations will also coordinate on the use of AI in fusion energy research and development.

In addition, through the prosperity deal, the U.K. committed to achieve full independence from Russian nuclear fuel by the end of 2028.

To advance quantum technologies, the U.S. and the U.K. governments will form a joint benchmarking task force that will oversee hardware, software and algorithms.