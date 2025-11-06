The Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has proposed a rule to expand its collection of biometrics to individuals applying for immigration benefits and other related processes.

The rule, published in the Federal Register Monday, would authorize the agency to collect data such as fingerprints, facial images and DNA from a wider range of individuals. USCIS said the proposal seeks to strengthen identity verification, prevent fraud, combat trafficking and enhance national security vetting.

What Biometric Data Does DHS Currently Collect?

Under current laws, USCIS collects a limited set of biometrics, primarily fingerprints and signatures, from certain applicants for immigration benefits or naturalization. The data are used to verify identities, conduct background checks and support law-enforcement screening.

Collection is typically required for individuals 14 years of age and older.

What New Requirements Are Under Consideration?

Under the proposed rule, USCIS would expand biometrics collection in cases of “alien arrest or encounter” and require anyone associated with a benefit application or information collection to submit biometric data, regardless of age.

If passed, the rule would apply to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents.

In addition, the document provides a broader definition of the term biometrics as measurable biological or behavioral characteristics. It covers facial and ocular imagery, finger and palm prints, handwritten signature, voice, and DNA.

The proposal is open to public comments until Jan. 2, 2026.