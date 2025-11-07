U.S. Space Operations Command, or SpOC, has been redesignated as U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command, aligning the organization’s name with its mission to develop combat-ready space forces for the U.S. and its allies.

Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon assumed leadership of the newly redesignated command in early November.

As commander, Gagnon will oversee over 12,000 guardians and airmen focused on generating and sustaining combat-ready space control, global operations and combat service support forces.

The change underscores the Space Force’s growth as a warfighting service dedicated to achieving and maintaining space superiority.

What Are the Priorities of USSF Combat Forces Command?

Under its new designation, the command has outlined four key priorities to enhance its combat readiness.

The command’s focus centers on generating and sustaining combat-ready space forces; providing tailored units to support joint and combined missions; and integrating future force design concepts to ensure operational advantage. It also highlights family readiness as essential to the resilience and effectiveness of guardians and airmen.

Who Is Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon?

Prior to his current role, Gagnon was special assistant to the chief of space operations at the Space Force. He previously served as deputy chief of space operations for intelligence.

His joint assignments include director of intelligence for U.S. Space Command, commander of the National Security Agency and division chief of analysis and intelligence plans of the Strategic Joint Intelligence Operations Center at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

The career intelligence officer has an extensive background in cyberspace operations and has commanded at the squadron, group and joint wing levels.