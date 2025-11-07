Gregory Gagnon. The lieutenant general assumed leadership of USSF Combat Forces Command in November.
SpOC has been redesignated as Space Force Combat Forces Command under the leadership of Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon.
Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon/U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command
//

SpOC Redesignated as USSF Combat Forces Command Under Lt. Gen. Gagnon

2 mins read

U.S. Space Operations Command, or SpOC, has been redesignated as U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command, aligning the organization’s name with its mission to develop combat-ready space forces for the U.S. and its allies.

Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon assumed leadership of the newly redesignated command in early November.

As commander, Gagnon will oversee over 12,000 guardians and airmen focused on generating and sustaining combat-ready space control, global operations and combat service support forces.

The change underscores the Space Force’s growth as a warfighting service dedicated to achieving and maintaining space superiority.

What Are the Priorities of USSF Combat Forces Command?

Under its new designation, the command has outlined four key priorities to enhance its combat readiness.

The command’s focus centers on generating and sustaining combat-ready space forces; providing tailored units to support joint and combined missions; and integrating future force design concepts to ensure operational advantage. It also highlights family readiness as essential to the resilience and effectiveness of guardians and airmen.

Who Is Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon?

Prior to his current role, Gagnon was special assistant to the chief of space operations at the Space Force. He previously served as deputy chief of space operations for intelligence.

His joint assignments include director of intelligence for U.S. Space Command, commander of the National Security Agency and division chief of analysis and intelligence plans of the Strategic Joint Intelligence Operations Center at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

The career intelligence officer has an extensive background in cyberspace operations and has commanded at the squadron, group and joint wing levels.

Related Articles

Maj. Gen. Patrick Ellis. The commander of 4th Infantry Division commented on the AI-aided target recognition capability.
Army Deploys AI to Identify Tanks in Next-Gen C2 Prototype Experiments

The U.S. Army is testing artificial intelligence-aided target recognition as part of its Next Generation Command and Control, or NGC2, prototype, a move aimed at speeding up decision-making and fire missions on the battlefield, Breaking Defense reported Thursday. “We’re using the aided target recognition capability that we’ve built out to say, ‘That’s a tank.’ We spent the last week training the AI models to recognize what we would call hulks out in the impact area — old vehicles that we shoot at — and we’re training [it to say] ‘That thing, I think that’s the tank,’” Maj. Gen. Patrick Ellis,

Treasury Department logo. The agency is probing potential fraud in preference-based federal contracting initiatives.
Treasury Probes Potential Fraud Across Contracting Programs

The Department of the Treasury has launched a department-wide audit of contracting activity valued at approximately $9 billion, focusing on potential misuse of the Small Business Administration’s 8(a) Business Development Program and other preference-based federal contracting initiatives. Announced on Thursday, the investigation covers all contracts and task orders issued across the agency and its bureaus, particularly those with preferential status, which may have allowed large companies to exploit “pass-through” arrangements. The scheme allows a small, eligible business to retain fees for minimal participation while subcontracting nearly all the actual work. What Prompted the Treasury Investigation? The audit follows the department’s

DARPA logo. DARPA has advanced 11 quantum computing companies to the next phase of its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative.
DARPA Advances 11 Companies to Next Quantum Benchmarking Initiative Phase

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has selected 11 quantum computing companies to advance to the next phase of its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, a long-term program designed to determine whether any quantum computing technology can reach utility-scale operation by 2033. Quantum computing is rapidly emerging as a decisive frontier in national defense. At the Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29, leaders from government, industry and research will explore how next-generation quantum technologies can strengthen U.S. security and scientific leadership. Be sure to catch a panel discussion, themed “Securing the Quantum Edge: Advancing U.S. Leadership as a National Security Imperative,” where