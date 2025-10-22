The Department of Veterans Affairs is conducting market research on the Genesys Cloud Customer Experience using Magnify Framework Infrastructure as a Service.

According to the department’s request for information issued on SAM.gov Tuesday, the VA’s Office of Information and Technology, Connectivity and Collaboration Services requires planning data for customer-handling of veterans with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts.

VA Customer Experience Enhancement Project

OIT is looking into a project to strengthen and stabilize the systems that connect VA call center professionals with said veterans. It also seeks to enhance the overall experience for veterans at large across all VA enterprise contact centers.

The planned project’s focus is the implementation and deployment of the FedRAMP Moderate Genesys Cloud Customer Experience Contact Center infrastructure, including integrating new telephony circuits, monitoring systems, call recording, workforce management tools and voice analytics to enhance service quality and security.

Available via Amazon Web Services, the Genesys platform is designed as an artificial intelligence-powered tool to help organizations manage and coordinate customer and employee interactions for more efficient and consistent engagement across all touchpoints.

The OIT CCS plan on the Genesys platform is for the issuance of a fair opportunity task order under the General Services Administration’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract.

Interested parties can submit their white papers via email to TAC-AProcurementTeamE@va.gov, with Nov. 5 as deadline.