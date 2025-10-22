VA logo. Department seeks industry input on Genesys platform for improving services to veterans with mental health challenges
The Department of Veterans Affairs has issued a request for information regarding the Genesys Cloud Customer Experience platform to enhance its field services for veterans with mental health issues
"Seal of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs", http://www.va.gov/, Licensed under Public Domain
//

Veterans Affairs Seeks Industry Input on Genesys Cloud Customer Experience

2 mins read

The Department of Veterans Affairs is conducting market research on the Genesys Cloud Customer Experience using Magnify Framework Infrastructure as a Service

According to the department’s request for information issued on SAM.gov Tuesday, the VA’s Office of Information and Technology, Connectivity and Collaboration Services requires planning data for customer-handling of veterans with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts.

VA Customer Experience Enhancement Project

OIT is looking into a project to strengthen and stabilize the systems that connect VA call center professionals with said veterans. It also seeks to enhance the overall experience for veterans at large across all VA enterprise contact centers. 

Veterans Affairs Seeks Industry Input on Genesys Cloud Customer Experience

Leaders in government healthcare technology—including veteran and warfighter health—take the stage alongside prominent industry figures during the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 4. Secure your seat now for this essential annual GovCon conference.

The planned project’s focus is the implementation and deployment of the FedRAMP Moderate Genesys Cloud Customer Experience Contact Center infrastructure, including integrating new telephony circuits, monitoring systems, call recording, workforce management tools and voice analytics to enhance service quality and security. 

Available via Amazon Web Services, the Genesys platform is designed as an artificial intelligence-powered tool to help organizations manage and coordinate customer and employee interactions for more efficient and consistent engagement across all touchpoints.

The OIT CCS plan on the Genesys platform is for the issuance of a fair opportunity task order under the General Services Administration’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract.

Interested parties can submit their white papers via email to TAC-AProcurementTeamE@va.gov, with Nov. 5 as deadline.

Related Articles

U.S. Army logo. A new document from the U.S. Army details the service's requirements for its next self-propelled howitzers.
Army Document Details Requirements for Self-Propelled Howitzer Acquisition

The U.S. Army intends to make domestic production a requirement under a planned competition for the development of its next self-propelled howitzer, Breaking Defense reported Thursday. What Are the Howitzer Acquisition Requirements? The requirement for domestic production, which applies to the howitzer itself as well as a resupply vehicle, is one of the provisions articulated in a document dated Oct. 20 that provides fresh details about the upcoming Army contracting opportunity. Be the first to learn about new business opportunities with DOD at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29! According to the document, a copy

US Army logo. The Army updates rules for UAS electromagnetic spectrum access.
Army Issues UAS Spectrum Access Rules

The U.S. Army has issued a service-wide directive establishing procedures for electromagnetic spectrum access to support Army unmanned aircraft system operations. The All Army Activities 099/2025 outlines policy implementation in alignment with Department of Defense and Army regulations governing radio frequency authorization and electromagnetic environmental effects. What Does ALARACT 099/2025 Cover? The ALARACT message guides planning, coordinating and managing spectrum access required for the operation of Army UAS. It emphasizes the need for compliance with all applicable DOD and Army policies related to spectrum management and electromagnetic compatibility to ensure safe and effective use of UAS in operational, training and

Gen. Eric Smith. USMC Force Design Update 2025 prioritizes logistics in its modernization effort.
Marine Corps’ Force Design Update Focuses on Modernization to Maintain Combat Readiness

Gen. Eric Smith, U.S. Marine Corps commandant, has released the service’s 2025 Force Design Update geared to advance major USMC modernization efforts to stay ahead of evolving threats and maintain its combat edge. Logistics Modernization Thrust Accelerating logistics modernization is one of the update’s focus areas, including the development of a data-driven advanced logistics analytics platform that fuses operations, intelligence and sustainment information. This should deliver faster, more precise logistics in degraded environments. Discover the latest business opportunities in logistics research and development at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29! The update also discusses a