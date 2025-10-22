Texas State Senator Brian Birdwell. Brian Birdwell was nominated by President Donald Trump as assistant secretary of Defense.
State Senator Brian Birdwell has been nominated by President Donald Trump to be the next assistant secretary of Defense.
Brian Birdwell/Texas, District 22
//

State Senator Birdwell Nominated as Assistant Secretary of Defense

1 min read

President Donald Trump has nominated Texas State Senator Brian Birdwell to be an assistant secretary of defense.

According to a notice released by the White House, Birdwell will succeed Christopher Joseph Lowman as assistant secretary of defense for sustainment, if confirmed.

Who Is Brian Birdwell?

Brian Birdwell is a retired U.S. Army officer who has served as the Texas state senator for District 22 since June 2010, when he secured a seat through a special election. He has been re-elected five times since then, averaging over 85 percent of votes.

During his tenure, Birdwell has held various leadership roles. He was voted president pro tempore for the 87th regular session and chaired the Senate Natural Resources Committee and the Sunset Commission during the 2018 interim and 2019 regular sessions.

Birdwell served 20 years in the Army after receiving his commission in 1984. During his career, he held various command and operational positions, including deployments to Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm and Central America in 1998 as Joint Operations Officer for Joint Task Force Aguila. He received the Bronze Star for Exceptional Meritorious Achievement, the Purple Heart and the Legion of Merit.

