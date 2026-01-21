Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory logo. APL worked with the Navy to support the development of a new EW capability
Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory advised the Navy and provided expertise to guide the maturation of the AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band electronic warfare system.
Logo: Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory
//

Johns Hopkins APL Providing Expertise to Advance Navy’s Next Generation Jammer

2 mins read

Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory is working with the U.S. Navy to develop the AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band, or NGJ-MB, an electronic warfare system capable of disrupting, denying and degrading enemy air defense, communications and early warning technology. 

APL said Tuesday that its scientists and engineers provide the Navy with advice and expertise to mature a solid-state amplifier and phased array antennas for the NGJ-MB. 

The Maryland-based not-for-profit university-affiliated research center has been involved in the Navy’s NGJ-MB program since its initial concept development in 2001

Johns Hopkins APL Providing Expertise to Advance Navy’s Next Generation Jammer

Engage with defense and industry leaders and forge partnerships that advance warfighter capabilities at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. Sign up today to secure your spot

What Is the AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band?

NGJ-MB replaces the legacy ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System, also known as TJS, the external carriage airborne electronic attack platform installed on the EA-18G Growler. TJS first reached initial operational capability in 1971 and flew on the Growler’s predecessor, the EA-6B Prowler. 

According to Brian Geesaman, mission area executive for Precision Strike at APL, NGJ-MB offers enhanced jamming at greater distances. 

“Advanced technologies like the NGJ give the U.S. a critical edge over its adversaries,” he added. 

What Other Navy Programs Does APL Support?

Beyond electronic warfare, Johns Hopkins APL supports several Navy efforts. The laboratory teamed up with the Navy in 2024 to validate the Autonomy Baseline Library, software designed to rapidly analyze uncrewed surface vehicle operating systems and determine suitability for specific mission needs. 

APL also partnered with the Naval Sea Systems Command and the Naval Surface Force Atlantic to equip the USS Bataan with a hybrid metal 3D printer. The system enables onboard production of stainless steel parts, supporting expeditionary maintenance.

Related Articles

Michael Lynch. The former CEO of Zedsen has been named GSA's deputy administrator.
Michael Lynch Named GSA Deputy Administrator

The General Services Administration has appointed Michael Lynch, a seasoned business leader, as deputy administrator. In this capacity, Lynch will help implement GSA programs and advance the agency’s mission of providing innovative services to federal agencies, the agency said Tuesday. What Are GSA Administrator Edward Forst’s Thoughts on Michael Lynch’s Appointment? GSA Administrator Edward Forst praised Lynch’s leadership and impact since joining the agency. “Since joining GSA, Mike has demonstrated exceptional business acumen, strong leadership, and a clear track record of results,” said Forst. “In addition to serving as the agency’s chief operating officer, Mike will lead the development and

NASA DAA Joel Kearns. NASA has selected three new science payloads to be delivered to the moon on future lunar missions.
NASA Selects Three New Science Payloads for Future Lunar Missions

NASA has selected three new lunar science investigations to be delivered to the Moon under the agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services, or CLPS, initiative and Artemis campaign. The research payloads will be delivered to the lunar surface by U.S. commercial partners no earlier than 2028, NASA said Tuesday. Save your seat and join senior U.S. Air Force and Space Force leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit in July for insights on advanced technologies and strategies shaping the future of air and space. What Are NASA’s New Science Investigations? NASA’s newly selected instruments, chosen through the Payloads

Lt. Gen. James Adams III, programs and resources deputy commandant of the Marine Corps. Adams was nominated as DIA director
Trump Selects Marine Corps Leader James Adams III to Lead Defense Intelligence Agency

President Donald Trump has nominated Lt. Gen. James Adams III, deputy commandant for programs and resources at the U.S. Marine Corps, as the next director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.  The Department of War confirmed the nominations in a press release Tuesday, adding that Adams is also up for reappointment to the grade of lieutenant general.  What Are the Responsibilities of a DIA Director? If confirmed, Adams will command the agency, which provides military intelligence to policymakers and the Department of War, and its 16,500-person workforce. He will also serve as principal adviser to the secretary of war and to the