Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory is working with the U.S. Navy to develop the AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band, or NGJ-MB , an electronic warfare system capable of disrupting, denying and degrading enemy air defense, communications and early warning technology.

APL said Tuesday that its scientists and engineers provide the Navy with advice and expertise to mature a solid-state amplifier and phased array antennas for the NGJ-MB.

The Maryland-based not-for-profit university-affiliated research center has been involved in the Navy’s NGJ-MB program since its initial concept development in 2001 .

What Is the AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band?

NGJ-MB replaces the legacy ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System, also known as TJS, the external carriage airborne electronic attack platform installed on the EA-18G Growler. TJS first reached initial operational capability in 1971 and flew on the Growler’s predecessor, the EA-6B Prowler.

According to Brian Geesaman, mission area executive for Precision Strike at APL, NGJ-MB offers enhanced jamming at greater distances.

“Advanced technologies like the NGJ give the U.S. a critical edge over its adversaries,” he added.

What Other Navy Programs Does APL Support?

Beyond electronic warfare, Johns Hopkins APL supports several Navy efforts. The laboratory teamed up with the Navy in 2024 to validate the Autonomy Baseline Library , software designed to rapidly analyze uncrewed surface vehicle operating systems and determine suitability for specific mission needs.

APL also partnered with the Naval Sea Systems Command and the Naval Surface Force Atlantic to equip the USS Bataan with a hybrid metal 3D printer . The system enables onboard production of stainless steel parts, supporting expeditionary maintenance.