The White House. The White House released a new memo identifying research and development priorities for fiscal 2027
Russel Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Michael Kratsios, Office of Science and Technology Policy director, sent out a memo detailing the White House's research and development budget priorities for fiscal 2027.
Photo by Andrea Izzotti/Shutterstock
/

White House Issues R&D Budget Priorities, Crosscutting Actions for Fiscal 2027

2 mins read

The White House has issued a memorandum that identifies research and development budget priorities and cross-cutting actions for fiscal 2027.

Russel Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Michael Kratsios, Office of Science and Technology Policy director and a two-time Wash100 winner, said the memo published Tuesday aims to realign the federal R&D portfolio to drive economic growth, create high-wage employment for the American workforce, improve quality of life and reinforce U.S. leadership in critical sectors.

Trump White House R&D Priorities

The White House’s five priorities in fiscal 2027, according to the memo, are critical and emerging technologies, energy, national and economic security, health and biotechnology, and space dominance.

Under critical and emerging technologies, the memo called for investments in artificial intelligence, quantum information science and technology, semiconductors and microelectronics, advanced communications networks, advanced manufacturing, and future computing technologies. AI, in particular, was described in the document as “a new frontier of exploration,” promising breakthroughs across scientific disciplines and industrial sectors.

White House Issues R&D Budget Priorities, Crosscutting Actions for Fiscal 2027

Leaders from across government and industry will discuss the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, in national security at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Intel Summit on Oct. 2. The highly anticipated event will feature panel discussions about the technological advancements, threats and geopolitical shifts that affect the nation. Purchase your tickets today.

The memo also mentioned America’s Golden Dome and directs agencies to invest in critical capabilities to support the planned homeland missile defense system.

Crosscutting Actions

The crosscutting actions include building a science and technology workforce pipeline, expanding access to research infrastructure, focusing on “high-value research efforts,” and implementing the administration’s Gold Standard Science.

President Donald Trump introduced the Gold Standard Science in May in an executive order to keep federal research rigorous and impactful and ensure that government decisions are backed by reliable and unbiased scientific evidence.

The crosscutting actions, according to the memo, are meant to renew the American science and technology enterprise and “usher in the Golden Age of American Innovation.”

Related Articles

James McCament. The chief digital transformation officer of CBP accepted the 2025 Government Executive of the Year Award.
CBP’s James McCament Accepts 2025 Government Executive of the Year Award

James McCament, chief digital transformation officer at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has received the 2025 Government Executive of the Year Award in recognition of his leadership in modernizing CBP through automation, digital innovation and customer-focused design, Homeland Security Today reported Saturday. McCament will speak at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. He will join a panel where government and industry leaders discuss how to balance technological innovation with the law enforcement mission. Register today to hear from McCament and other homeland security leaders shaping the future of innovation in national security. The Service to

Stephen Casapulla, an official at CISA. Casapulla was appointed executive assistant director for infrastructure security
Stephen Casapulla Assumes New Responsibilities at CISA as Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has appointed Stephen Casapulla as its executive assistant director for infrastructure security. The agency said Tuesday that Casapulla will continue to serve as its acting chief strategy officer and interim assistant director of the National Risk Management Center. In a statement, Casapulla thanked President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, a 2025 Wash100 winner, for trusting him in the position. “I am committed to advancing CISA’s mission and ensuring the security and resilience of our nation’s critical infrastructure and the American people,” he added. Madhu Gottumukkala, deputy director of CISA, welcomed Casapulla

Air Force logo. AFIMSC developed a BPA to streamline the procurement of base operations support IT services.
Air Force Aims to Streamline Base IT Services With New BPA

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, or AFIMSC, has developed a blanket purchase agreement to facilitate the delivery of base operations support IT, or BOS-IT, services across the Department of the Air Force’s installations. Through the centralized BPA, AFIMSC said Tuesday it seeks to streamline procurement through pre-approved contractors and enable bases to tailor IT services to their specific technological requirements and mission needs. “This is a great opportunity for the Air Force to elevate the quality and consistency of IT services across all installations,” said Master Sgt. Gerald Campbell, enterprise communications manager with AFIMSC’s Optimization and Integration