The White House has issued a memorandum that identifies research and development budget priorities and cross-cutting actions for fiscal 2027.

Russel Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Michael Kratsios, Office of Science and Technology Policy director and a two-time Wash100 winner, said the memo published Tuesday aims to realign the federal R&D portfolio to drive economic growth, create high-wage employment for the American workforce, improve quality of life and reinforce U.S. leadership in critical sectors.

Trump White House R&D Priorities

The White House’s five priorities in fiscal 2027, according to the memo, are critical and emerging technologies, energy, national and economic security, health and biotechnology, and space dominance.

Under critical and emerging technologies, the memo called for investments in artificial intelligence, quantum information science and technology, semiconductors and microelectronics, advanced communications networks, advanced manufacturing, and future computing technologies. AI, in particular, was described in the document as “a new frontier of exploration,” promising breakthroughs across scientific disciplines and industrial sectors.

The memo also mentioned America’s Golden Dome and directs agencies to invest in critical capabilities to support the planned homeland missile defense system.

Crosscutting Actions

The crosscutting actions include building a science and technology workforce pipeline, expanding access to research infrastructure, focusing on “high-value research efforts,” and implementing the administration’s Gold Standard Science.

President Donald Trump introduced the Gold Standard Science in May in an executive order to keep federal research rigorous and impactful and ensure that government decisions are backed by reliable and unbiased scientific evidence.

The crosscutting actions, according to the memo, are meant to renew the American science and technology enterprise and “usher in the Golden Age of American Innovation.”