Guidehouse’s Navigant Recognized for Services, Software, Health; Adam Gale, David Zito Quoted

2020 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report has ranked Navigant, a Guidehouse company, a top performer in both the Strategy, Growth, and Consolidation Consulting category and the Value-Based Care Consulting category, Guidehouse announced on Friday.

"Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year," said Adam Gale, president of KLAS. "Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors."

The Best in KLAS designation is reserved for vendor solutions that lead the software and services market segments with the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

Navigant has been recognized because of the company’s industry knowledge, accessibility within the health and technology industries. Navigant has also provided a national view of the industries and is able to implement and customize solutions to a variety of markets.

The company has brought depth to the field and has focused on value-based care spaces in critical areas, helping others within health systems and provider groups. The recognition came from Navigant’s performance data and customer satisfaction ratings gathered in interviews with healthcare executives across the country.

"It's always thrilling to hear that we're consistently exceeding our clients' expectations in helping them strategically advance their value-based care, growth, and overall performance goals," said David Zito, Guidehouse partner and Commercial Healthcare segment leader. "This recognition is a true reflection of our employees' depth of local market and national knowledge, accessibility and engagement, and commitment to excellence."

Navigant was acquired by Guidehouse in Oct. 2019. The merger has created a unique consultancy with unparalleled scale in both regulated commercial end markets, as well as in the public sector that regulates those end markets.

“We are delighted to welcome all of our colleagues from Navigant,” said Scott McIntyre, Guidehouse’s CEO and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “Their significant commercial market expertise in healthcare, energy, and financial services complement the public sector strengths of Guidehouse, creating a new type of consultancy focused on driving cross-market advancements.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation, and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.