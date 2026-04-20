DIU Announces 5 New Senior Leadership Team Members

The Defense Innovation Unit has announced the addition of five new leaders to its senior leadership team to support the delivery of commercial and nontraditional platforms to operational units and help address challenges facing the joint force.

Department of War Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies, a 2026 Wash100 honoree, is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit this Wednesday, April 22. Register now to hear Davies and other government leaders discuss emerging technologies and efforts to drive defense modernization.

Owen West, a 2026 Wash100 Award recipient, officially assumed the role of director at DIU in March.

DIU said Friday it also appointed Matthew Shortal as principal deputy director and chief commercial officer; Maj. Gen. Joseph Kunkel as military deputy; Travis Metz as deputy director and chief operating officer; and Jay Alonzo as chief financial officer.

According to the agency, the new installments bring experience across military operations, venture capital, finance and technology as the organization works to accelerate the adoption of commercially derived technology for military use.

In January, DIU was designated a DOW field activity to continue providing rapid contracting, technology scouting and commercial adoption services.

Who Is Owen West?

West is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who previously worked at Goldman Sachs as trading partner-in-charge of the global natural gas and U.S. power businesses.

He previously served as assistant secretary of war for special operations and low-intensity conflict.

Who Is Matthew Shortal?

Shortal began his career as an F/A-18 fighter pilot in the Marine Corps and flew missions from Miramar with multiple deployments to the Far East and Middle East.

The DIU principal deputy director is a graduate of the Naval Fighter Weapons School, also known as TOPGUN, and a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilot. He most recently worked as an operating partner and chief of staff at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Who Is Maj. Gen. Joseph Kunkel?

Kunkel, the newly appointed military deputy at DIU, has experience as an F-15E and F-22 pilot and completed 10 combat deployments.

The major general previously served as director of force design for the U.S. Air Force, where he led efforts related to future force design, disruptive technology initiatives and capability development integration.

Who Is Travis Metz?

Metz previously worked at the Office of the Secretary of War, where he focused on the Drone Dominance Program.

The DIU COO founded and managed timberlineDS, an artificial intelligence consulting firm serving government and commercial clients. He also has experience managing venture capital and private equity funds.

Who Is Jay Alonzo?

Alonzo, who now serves as CFO at DIU, previously worked at the Office of the Secretary of War, Comptroller.

He served on active duty in the U.S. Air Force before transitioning to a civilian role. His experience includes financial management, logistics, aircraft maintenance, acquisitions, and congressional and public affairs.