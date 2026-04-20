HHS logo. HHS has appointed Casey Mulligan as chief economist and chief regulatory officer.
HHS has appointed Casey Mulligan as chief economist and chief regulatory officer.
Logo: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
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HHS Names Former White House Economist Casey Mulligan Chief Economist, Regulatory Officer

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The Department of Health and Human Services has appointed Casey Mulligan as chief economist and chief regulatory officer.

What Will Mulligan Oversee?

Mulligan will advise HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. and senior leadership on efforts to reduce health care costs, with responsibilities spanning regulatory analysis, econometric modeling and evaluation of major federal health programs, HHS said Friday.

Who Is Casey Mulligan?

Mulligan brings experience from both academia and government. He previously served as chief economist at the White House Council of Economic Advisers during the first Trump administration, contributing economic insight on regulatory, healthcare and small business policy issues.

Most recently, he was chief counsel for advocacy at the Small Business Administration. He is a longtime University of Chicago economics professor, with research spanning labor markets, taxation, health economics and public policy. Mulligan earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University and a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago.

“Casey Mulligan exemplifies the kind of top-tier talent we are bringing into HHS,” said Kennedy. 

“He played a central role in delivering President Trump’s economic policy successes, and now he will apply that same expertise to health care—an industry that makes up nearly one-fifth of our economy,” the HHS secretary added.

Mulligan expressed his commitment to the new role. “I’m honored that President Trump and Secretary Kennedy have tasked me with applying economic fundamentals to maximize health care affordability,” he said. “I look forward to working with the outstanding HHS leadership team they’ve assembled to prevent chronic disease and further reduce costs throughout the system.”

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