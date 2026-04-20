Air Force CMO Christopher Niemi. Christopher Niemi has been nominated as chief modernization officer of the U.S. Air Force.
Maj. Gen. Christopher Niemi has been nominated as chief modernization officer of the U.S. Air Force.
Photo: U.S. Air Force
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Christopher Niemi Nominated as Air Force Chief Modernization Officer

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Maj. Gen. Christopher Niemi has been nominated to serve as the U.S. Air Force’s first chief modernization officer as part of a reorganization of the service’s Air Force Futures directorate, the Department of War said Wednesday.

Christopher Niemi Nominated as Air Force Chief Modernization Officer

The new chief modernization officer appointment aligns with the Air Force’s efforts to leverage advanced technology to meet emerging needs. Register now for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit to learn about the service’s technology integration and other strategies to achieve air and space dominance.

What Role Would Niemi Assume?

If confirmed, Niemi would be promoted to lieutenant general and serve as both deputy chief of staff for strategy, design and requirements and chief modernization officer. The new role will oversee four core mission areas, including force design, mission integration, capability development and modernization investment priorities.

Who Is Christopher Niemi?

Niemi currently serves as the military deputy for the Air Force Futures directorate, or A5/7, where he oversees strategy, integration and requirements. A command pilot with more than 3,100 flight hours, including over 130 in combat, he has held leadership roles across multiple fifth-generation fighter units and commanded at the squadron, group, wing and center levels. Niemi has held key policy and planning roles, including assignments within the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Policy and at major commands such as Pacific Air Forces and Air Combat Command.

How Does the Nomination Relate to Air Force Restructuring?

Niemi’s nomination coincides with the restructuring of A5/7 directorate following the decision to absorb the proposed Integrated Capabilities Command, or ICC. Rather than establishing a separate command, the Air Force will consolidate the four ICC functions under a new chief modernization officer within the existing directorate.

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