AWS Provides Cloud, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Media Services to Second Spectrum; Mike Clayville, Rajiv Maheswaran Quoted

Second Spectrum, the Official Optical Tracking and Analytics Provider of sports leagues such as the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the English Premier League, has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) provider, AWS reported on Friday.

“Using AWS’s breadth and depth of services, Second Spectrum will elevate its analytics and video processing capabilities to provide deeper insights into on-field and on-court action. We look forward to leveraging AWS to continue to innovate new and compelling content,” said Rajiv Maheswaran, CEO of Second Spectrum.

AWS will help Second Spectrum deliver new kinds of live game-watching experiences to fans. Second Spectrum will use AWS’s services to provide enhanced analytics, visualizations and easily searchable video clips during games and matches.

“AWS and Second Spectrum have a history of working together to deliver stats and visualizations that make the world’s most competitive sports even more engaging for fans, insightful for coaches and players, and profitable for media partners,” Mike Clayville, vice president, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS.

In addition, Second Spectrum will leverage AWS to produce and deliver Clippers CourtVision, an augmented reality, live streaming product for the Los Angeles Clippers that displays player tracking information, real-time stats and explanatory animations for fans watching from desktops and mobile devices.

“In expanding the relationship between AWS and Second Spectrum, bringing together a top provider of sports analytics with AWS’s unmatched portfolio of services, we are adding new layers of depth to the spectator experience and helping teams uncover new ways to understand, evaluate, and elevate their performance,” concluded Clayville.

