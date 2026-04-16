White House. The White House directed agencies to accelerate the development of space reactors.
The White House directed agencies to accelerate the development of reactors for lunar and national security missions.
Photo: Andrea Izzotti / Shutterstock
//

White House Moves to Accelerate Space Nuclear Power With 2030 Reactor Goal

3 mins read

The White House has established an aggressive timeline to deploy nuclear power systems in space, tasking federal agencies to deliver reactors in orbit and on the moon by the end of the decade under a newly coordinated national initiative.

White House Moves to Accelerate Space Nuclear Power With 2030 Reactor Goal

U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and industry leaders will discuss evolving strategies, technologies and challenges shaping the future of the air and space domains at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit. Register now!

Outlined in a Wednesday memorandum from the Office of Science and Technology Policy, the National Initiative for American Space Nuclear Power sets near-term targets to launch a lunar surface reactor by 2030 and to initiate orbital deployments as early as 2028.

The directive signals a more structured push to translate long-standing space nuclear concepts into operational capability, with defined roles for NASA, the Department of War and the Department of Energy.

How Is OSTP Reshaping Space Policy Execution?

The initiative reflects a broader shift in how U.S. space policy is being managed. Following the revocation of the National Space Council, OSTP has assumed responsibility for coordinating space policy across the federal government, consolidating oversight of interagency priorities and execution.

Under the new framework, OSTP acts as the central integrator for space nuclear effort, overseeing implementation, aligning agency activities and developing a road map to address technical, regulatory and infrastructure barriers.

What Capabilities Are Agencies Being Directed to Deliver?

The memorandum establishes a phased development approach focused on delivering operational systems within defined timelines.

NASA is directed to lead the development of mid-power space reactors capable of supporting both lunar surface power and nuclear electric propulsion missions, with systems designed to deliver sustained power over multiple years.

In parallel, the Department of War is expected to pursue the deployment of a mission-ready reactor by 2031, focused on national security use cases and operational requirements.

The longer-term objective includes scaling to higher-power systems in the 2030s to support more advanced missions.

How Will Industry and Government Share the Work? 

Rather than relying on a single development path, the initiative emphasizes competition and parallel execution.

Agencies are directed to work with multiple commercial vendors through competitive design efforts, while leveraging national laboratories and existing infrastructure to accelerate development timelines.

The plan also prioritizes milestone-based contracting, shared infrastructure investments, and coordination across civil and defense programs to reduce cost and technical risk.

Why Is Space Nuclear Power Becoming a Priority?

The initiative frames space nuclear power as a necessary enabler for future missions that cannot rely on traditional energy sources.

According to the memorandum, demonstrating near-term reactor deployments is intended to establish the technical foundation for broader applications across exploration, commercial activity and national security operations.

Related Articles

Troy Meink. The Air Force secretary discussed the role of acquisition reform in helping DAF maintain dominance.
Troy Meink Offers Update on Air Force’s Acquisition Reform Efforts

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said acquisition reform will play a central role in strengthening the Department of the Air Force’s ability to compete and maintain dominance during a period of rapid technological change, the U.S. Space Force reported Thursday. As defense leaders continue to emphasize acquisition reform and workforce priorities, forums like the 2026 Air and Space Summit provide an opportunity to stay informed on evolving priorities across the sector. Sign up now for the July 30 event to hear experts discuss the capabilities and trends shaping national security innovation across two critical domains. How Is DAF’s

NSF seal. NSF seeks proposals for its Integrated Data Systems and Services program.
NSF Issues Solicitation for Integrated Data Systems & Services Program

The National Science Foundation has started seeking proposals for national-scale data infrastructure projects as part of the Integrated Data Systems and Services, or IDSS, program. NSF’s new solicitation underscores continued federal focus on advancing cyberinfrastructure and research capabilities. As government and industry stakeholders track these developments, the 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will explore topics, such as artificial intelligence in cyber defense, zero trust, quantum computing and post-quantum cryptography. Register now! What Is the NSF IDSS Program? Launched in August 2025, the IDSS program supports national-scale operational cyberinfrastructure systems and services designed to enable open, data-intensive and AI-driven science

White House. The Strait of Hormuz in Iran has been reopened for U.S. access in the wake of a ceasefire.
Strait of Hormuz Reopens: What Does It Mean for Global Shipping and GovCon Stakeholders?

The Strait of Hormuz has reopened to commercial traffic following a ceasefire agreement involving Lebanon, Iran and the United States, the New York Times reported Friday, easing immediate concerns over global energy supply disruptions. The move triggered a sharp drop in oil prices, according to the website Trading Economics, and raised cautious optimism among shipping companies, though uncertainty remains as U.S. naval enforcement measures and Iranian routing restrictions continue to complicate transit through the critical waterway.  How Will the Strait’s Reopening Impact Energy Markets and Logistics? The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most vital maritime chokepoints, carrying 20 percent