The White House has established an aggressive timeline to deploy nuclear power systems in space, tasking federal agencies to deliver reactors in orbit and on the moon by the end of the decade under a newly coordinated national initiative.

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Outlined in a Wednesday memorandum from the Office of Science and Technology Policy, the National Initiative for American Space Nuclear Power sets near-term targets to launch a lunar surface reactor by 2030 and to initiate orbital deployments as early as 2028.

The directive signals a more structured push to translate long-standing space nuclear concepts into operational capability, with defined roles for NASA, the Department of War and the Department of Energy.

How Is OSTP Reshaping Space Policy Execution?

The initiative reflects a broader shift in how U.S. space policy is being managed. Following the revocation of the National Space Council, OSTP has assumed responsibility for coordinating space policy across the federal government, consolidating oversight of interagency priorities and execution.

Under the new framework, OSTP acts as the central integrator for space nuclear effort, overseeing implementation, aligning agency activities and developing a road map to address technical, regulatory and infrastructure barriers.

What Capabilities Are Agencies Being Directed to Deliver?

The memorandum establishes a phased development approach focused on delivering operational systems within defined timelines.

NASA is directed to lead the development of mid-power space reactors capable of supporting both lunar surface power and nuclear electric propulsion missions, with systems designed to deliver sustained power over multiple years.

In parallel, the Department of War is expected to pursue the deployment of a mission-ready reactor by 2031, focused on national security use cases and operational requirements.

The longer-term objective includes scaling to higher-power systems in the 2030s to support more advanced missions.

How Will Industry and Government Share the Work?

Rather than relying on a single development path, the initiative emphasizes competition and parallel execution.

Agencies are directed to work with multiple commercial vendors through competitive design efforts, while leveraging national laboratories and existing infrastructure to accelerate development timelines.

The plan also prioritizes milestone-based contracting, shared infrastructure investments, and coordination across civil and defense programs to reduce cost and technical risk.

Why Is Space Nuclear Power Becoming a Priority?

The initiative frames space nuclear power as a necessary enabler for future missions that cannot rely on traditional energy sources.

According to the memorandum, demonstrating near-term reactor deployments is intended to establish the technical foundation for broader applications across exploration, commercial activity and national security operations.