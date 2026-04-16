Drone swarm. Army-led JIATF 401 has completed four purchases through its counter-UAS marketplace.
The U.S. Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401 has completed four purchases through a newly launched counter-unmanned aircraft systems marketplace.
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JIATF 401 Makes Initial Purchases Through Counter-UAS Marketplace

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The U.S. Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401 has completed four purchases through a newly launched counter-unmanned aircraft systems marketplace.

JIATF 401 Makes Initial Purchases Through Counter-UAS Marketplace

The rollout of JIATF 401’s counter-UAS marketplace underscores the Army’s efforts to accelerate access to mission-critical technologies—a key theme shaping discussions across the defense community. Join military leaders and experts at the 2026 Army Summit as they talk about acquisition and modernization priorities, including AI, hyperconnected battlefield, cost-effective fires and reconfigurable air defense. Sign up now!

The Department of War said Wednesday the initial buys worth $13 million combined mark a milestone in efforts to streamline access to counter-UAS technologies across DOW and interagency partners.

The purchases will support U.S. Central Command, Joint Task Force Southern Border and military services with homeland defense missions. The orders include low-collateral defeat effectors, radars, sensors and electronic warfare platforms.

How Does the Counter-UAS Marketplace Streamline Procurement?

Unveiled in February, the counter-UAS marketplace operates on the common hardware systems electronic catalog and uses an Army indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle to enable immediate ordering.

Army Maj. Matt Mellor, lead acquisitions specialist at JIATF 401, said the platform facilitates direct transactions between government customers and approved vendors.

“Through the platform, customers can review performance data, compare systems and make informed decisions based on real-world test results and verified capabilities,” Mellor noted.

The marketplace currently features about 12 counter-UAS systems and continues to expand as new technologies are developed and vendors request inclusion. The catalog also includes components that can be used as repair parts, enabling users to address multiple requirements through a single platform.

Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, JIATF 401 director, said the marketplace supports a whole-of-government approach to countering the threat posed by unmanned systems.

“This platform is not only revolutionizing the entire procurement process, but also empowering users with the information and tools needed to safeguard our service members and citizens, while providing timely, cost-effective solutions to our warfighters,” Ross added.

How Is JIATF 401 Advancing Counter-UAS Operations?

The task force is rapidly deploying integrated counter-UAS systems along the southern border, combining advanced sensors and mitigation technologies to strengthen layered defenses in coordination with interagency partners.

JIATF 401 has also partnered with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region to strengthen homeland defense through counter-UAS training and coordination.

In March, the Army launched the UAS Marketplace, an online platform designed to accelerate the acquisition and delivery of drones to soldiers.

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