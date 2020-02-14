Deltek
DOL Joins GSA’s Centers of Excellence Program for RPA Deployment; Emily Murphy Quoted

The General Services Administration has partnered with the Department of Labor to implement robotic process automation across the department through the former’s Centers of Excellence program.

GSA said Thursday that DOL’s RPA initiatives will fall under the agency’s new Artificial Intelligence CoE and support efforts to deploy RPA on a shared-service basis across the department.

GSA’s Technology Transformation Services office, which handles the CoE program, will coordinate with DOL business units to integrate the former’s AI CoE model with the department's procedures.

According to GSA Administrator and 2020 Wash100 winner Emily Murphy, the partnership serves as “an example of GSA playing a key role in governmentwide IT modernization.”

“Our main focus is on improving outcomes for our agency partners and we’re pleased to serve as a catalyst to help them develop a culture of innovation,” noted Anil Cheriyan, director of TTS. “[RPA] in combination with [AI] capabilities is gaining momentum in government, and is a strategic focus area for TTS this year.”

DOL is the sixth agency that joined GSA’s CoE effort to date.

