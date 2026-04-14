The U.S. Space Force Front Door has partnered with U.S. Space Command to serve as an entry point for industry to share technologies and ideas that could help advance national space capabilities and accelerate technology delivery to warfighters.

As collaboration between government and industry continues to accelerate across the national security space ecosystem, leaders are placing greater emphasis on innovation and partnership. Secure your seat at the 2026 Air and Space Summit and join leaders and experts as they examine advanced technologies and strategies shaping the future fight across two critical domains.

What Is Space Force Front Door?

Space Force Front Door is a commercial engagement initiative launched by Space Systems Command in 2023 to connect startups, nontraditional partners and vendors with the Space Force, SSC said Monday.

Front Door allows companies to submit innovations through a centralized portal, where personnel review, vet and track submissions using automation and customer relationship management tools before sharing relevant solutions with appropriate experts across Space Force and partner organizations, including USSPACECOM.

In September, the initiative was renamed to reflect its expansion across all three Space Force field commands.

Front Door operates within SSC’s Commercial Space Office, which focuses on accelerating partnerships to deliver capabilities in support of warfighter needs.

Since deploying its customer relationship management system in September 2023, Front Door has received more than 2,300 submissions from over 1,850 companies and facilitated more than 2,000 connections with mission owners across the Space Force and other government organizations.

The initiative has also supported more than 100 industry engagement events, including industry days, to connect government and commercial stakeholders.

Companies that register with Front Door receive “Orbital Watch,” an unclassified threat report from Headquarters Space Force Intelligence designed to help commercial partners mitigate threats and improve system resilience.

What Did Space Force Officials Say About Front Door?

Vic Vigliotti, director of USSF Front Door, said the expansion broadens access for industry and government stakeholders.

“With the addition of U.S. Space Command, visitors to the Front Door portal can now connect with a broader range of military space organizations,” Vigliotti said. “Likewise, USSPACECOMM will now have the opportunity to connect with the broader universe of commercial solutions providers engaging with Front Door.”

Vigliotti added that the initiative creates a searchable database of commercial capabilities that Space Force can use to identify and integrate technologies.

“Front Door offers the comprehensive platform and process that we require for tapping into the many ideas, products, and technologies that our commercial and industrial sectors are bringing to the table,” said U.S. Navy Cdr. Heather Thomas, lead for commercial integration at USSPACECOM. “In support of the DoW’s Commercial-first strategy, the opportunity to utilize one system eliminates duplicity and is a win for industry as well as a win for government.”