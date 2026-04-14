NASA has awarded Development Seed a potential $76 million contract to provide data engineering, informatics and artificial intelligence support services to the agency’s Office of Data Science and Informatics, or ODSI, at Marshall Space Flight Center.

The performance-based, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract includes a phase-in period beginning May 15, a two-year base ordering period and three one-year option periods that could extend work through June 2031, NASA said Monday.

What Will Development Seed Support?

Under the contract, Development Seed will deliver research and development services across ODSI initiatives, including system architecture, operations and maintenance of agency-developed tools and platforms, and structured approaches to data curation, management and stewardship.

The company will also provide subject matter expertise in informatics, data science and information management, along with support for the development and deployment of AI and machine learning capabilities to enhance NASA science data systems.

Based on the draft request for proposals released in 2024, work also covers scalable data architectures, interoperability across science data platforms, and life cycle management of large, complex datasets.

What Previous Work Has Development Seed Performed for NASA?

Development Seed previously supported NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center under a separate contract focused on improving scientific data processing and expanding access to Earth observation data.

That effort included support for scientific information systems and collaboration initiatives designed to integrate Earth science datasets into broader application workflows.