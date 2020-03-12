SDA Considers Cloud Computing for Missile Detection

The Space Development Agency is looking into the use of cloud computing for missile tracking activities, Space News reported Wednesday.

Joy Stein, tracking layer lead at the SDA, said relying on missile-tracking sensors alone would result in a bottleneck due to large amounts of data.

“Cloud computing is one of those architectures that gives you flexibility to continue to make refinements with the data you provide, how that gets processed and where it goes," she told an audience at the Satellite 2020 conference.

Stein added that the cloud computing approach will also present cybersecurity challenges.

SDA has already launched solicitations to deploy satellites that would detect missiles and generate information for sharing.