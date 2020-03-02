T-Rex Solutions Ranks No. 14 on Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro List; Marc Steining, Scott Omelianuk Quoted

T-Rex Solutions has placed No. 14 on Inc. 5000 Series: D.C. Metro List on its inaugural award, the company announced on Monday.

“We have been very focused on doing mission-critical IT Modernization work for our customers the last several years, which is feeding our growth. We are still getting used to the recognition that comes with that,” said Marc Steining, COO of T-Rex Solutions.

The award list comprises the fastest-growing private companies in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. Companies on the list have demonstrated major growth rates across all industries in the D.C. metropolitan area.

"It is an honor to appear alongside this list of neighboring companies we know and respect,” added Steining.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 Regional Series is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2018. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit and independent.

“Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs”, says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk.

In addition, T-Rex Solutions’ Seth Moore, CEO of the company, has received the Wash100 Award in Feb. 2020 for his dramatic improvement in company sustainment and expansion in addition to the progress he has made in T-Rex Solutions’ cloud technology and integration.

Moore has demonstrated his expertise and led the company through a tremendous growth period where T-Rex Solutions saw an increase of 550 percent in revenue.

“Seth is a great leader with vision, a deep understanding of our business and industry, and the confidence of our customers and stakeholders. He embodies our core values, leads by example, represents quality, integrity, and accountability in all that he does, and inspires others to do the same,” said Trevor Wilby, T-Rex Solutions’ founder.

About Wash100

The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.

