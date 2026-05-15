ODNI assigns Dave Mastro and James Cangialosi to coordinate election threat response efforts

Officials brief Congress on foreign interference monitoring and election security coordination

The 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24 will discuss AI, secure information-sharing and more

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has assigned two officials to coordinate intelligence community efforts aimed at monitoring and responding to foreign threats targeting the 2026 midterm elections, The Record reported Friday.

As the IC increases coordination efforts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, government and industry leaders are continuing discussions on the future of intelligence modernization and national security operations. The upcoming 2026 Intel Summit will feature discussions on data, artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities and secure information-sharing, along with how intelligence organizations are modernizing while operating in a more constrained fiscal environment. Register now for this Sept. 24 event!

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, selected Dave Mastro of the National Intelligence Council and James Cangialosi, deputy director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, to jointly serve as the election threats executive.

What Are the Responsibilities of the Election Threats Executive?

The election threats executive, which was established during President Donald Trump’s first administration, coordinates IC activities related to identifying and evaluating foreign influence and interference operations targeting U.S. elections.

The position convenes an interagency group tasked with assessing threats and communicating findings regarding foreign meddling efforts.

Mastro and Cangialosi recently briefed House and Senate Intelligence Committee aides on the IC’s preparations for the 2026 midterm elections. During the closed-door sessions, the officials said ODNI would continue using the existing notification framework for foreign election interference.

Who Is Dave Mastro?

Mastro serves as an official within the National Intelligence Council, a component of ODNI that produces coordinated intelligence assessments for senior U.S. policymakers.

He previously worked at the National Counterterrorism Center as a senior analyst. He also served as an intelligence analyst at the FBI in New York City and spent a year as a federal executive fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Who Is James Cangialosi?

Cangialosi is the deputy director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center. In this capacity, he helps lead NCSC’s efforts in countering national security threats through partner engagement and strategic oversight.

Before joining NCSC, he served as director of counterintelligence for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, or AFOSI, and spent more than 22 years in federal law enforcement as an AFOSI special agent.

Cangialosi also served as the Department of War’s senior representative and deputy director for the National Counterintelligence Task Force.