DOE expands support for advanced nuclear projects with $94 million in new awards

Eight companies selected to strengthen the U.S. SMR supply chain and manufacturing base

Funding targets reactor components, fuel production and factory upgrades across multiple states

The Department of Energy has selected eight companies to receive more than $94 million in cost-shared funding to support the deployment of advanced light-water small modular reactors , or SMRs.

What Will the Funding Support?

DOE said Thursday projects funded through the program will focus on expanding manufacturing capacity and supporting production of reactor components and nuclear fuel. The agency said efforts include equipment procurement, fuel fabrication expansion, quality assurance certification upgrades and installation of manufacturing systems needed for large reactor components.

Which Companies Were Selected?

Constellation SMR Development and Nebraska Public Power District were selected under the SMR Site Selection and Preparation category, receiving $17.3 million and $27.9 million, respectively, for early site permit efforts in New York and Nebraska.

Under SMR Supply Chain Development, BWXT Nuclear Energy secured $21.4 million for reactor component manufacturing equipment in Indiana, while Container Technologies Industries received about $548,000 to expand nuclear quality certifications in Tennessee.

Framatome U.S. Government Solutions was awarded $8.8 million to expand fuel pellet production in Washington, while Global Nuclear Fuel Americas secured $3 million to add fuel rod production capacity and automation capabilities in North Carolina.

American Forgemasters was awarded $2.9 million to procure a new furnace for large component forgings in Pennsylvania, while Scot Forge received $12.3 million to install advanced machining equipment at its Illinois facility to support domestic SMR component manufacturing.

How Does the Initiative Fit DOE’s Nuclear Strategy?

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said advanced light-water SMRs are critical to supporting rising electricity demand, data centers, artificial intelligence growth and grid reliability.

The awards follow DOE’s $900 million solicitation issued in March 2025 to reduce deployment risks for Gen III+ SMRs. DOE previously announced $800 million in Tier 1 awards to the Tennessee Valley Authority and Holtec Government Services for projects in Tennessee and Michigan.