GAO: USAF Needs Dev’t Plan for Advanced Battle Management System

The Government Accountability Office has found in an audit that the U.S. Air Force still needs to form a full plan for the development of a certain new multidomain situational awareness system.

GAO said Thursday it recommends USAF to identify technologies and corresponding maturity assessments required to develop the Advanced Battle Management System.

ABMS is designed to facilitate the integration of warfighting activities on air, land, sea, cyber and space domains via sensors, other reconnaissance systems and cloud-based data.

The lack of a plan for the development of such a system may delay scheduled activities, risk resources and cause other problems, GAO noted.

The government watchdog also advises USAF to estimate and regularly update costs and document decision-making work related to ABMS.