Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess. The Space Force lieutenant general has been nominated to serve as chief of space operations.
President Donald Trump has nominated Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess to serve as the next chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force.
Photo: U.S. Space Force
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Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess Nominated as Chief of Space Operations

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President Donald Trump has nominated Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess to serve as the next chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force.

If confirmed by the Senate, Schiess would succeed Gen. Chance Saltzman, a 2026 Wash100 awardee who has served as the Space Force’s top officer since November 2022 and is expected to retire later this year. 

Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess Nominated as Chief of Space Operations

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Schiess said he is honored by the nomination and outlined priorities focused on strengthening mission effectiveness and accelerating capability delivery.

“The Space Force has made tremendous progress in a short time, and our mission has never been more important,” he said. “If confirmed, I will focus on sharpening our lethality and accelerating the delivery of space capabilities to the warfighter, keeping the Space Force ahead against any adversary.”

What Did Air Force Secretary Troy Meink & Gen. Chance Saltzman Say About Schiess?

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink, a 2026 Wash100 honoree, expressed support for Schiess’ nomination and cited his leadership and experience.

Schiess “brings the operational experience, strategic mindset and leadership we need to continue that momentum and ensure space capabilities remain a decisive advantage for our nation,” said Meink.

Meink also credited Saltzman with guiding the Space Force through a period of growth and transformation.

Saltzman said serving as CSO has been the “privilege of a lifetime” and endorsed Schiess as his successor.

“Doug is the right leader at the right time,” said Saltzman. “He understands the mission, he understands the stakes, and he will continue to push the Space Force to deliver the capabilities the Joint Force and the American people rely on.”

Who Is Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess?

Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess is a senior Space Force officer who currently serves as deputy chief of space operations for operations, a role he has held since November. In this capacity, he oversees policies related to Space Force global operations, training, readiness and sustainment. He also serves as operations deputy to the CSO for Joint Chiefs of Staff matters.

Prior to his current role, Schiess was commander of Space Forces-Space and the Combined Joint Force Space Component within U.S. Space Command. He additionally served as commander of Combined Force Space Component Command; director of space and cyber operations within Space Operations Command; and commander of the Space Force’s 45th Space Wing.

He began his military career in 1992 as a distinguished graduate of the Air Force ROTC program at the University of California, Los Angeles, and transferred to the Space Force in 2022.

Over the course of his career, Schiess has held leadership positions across multiple command levels, including squadron, group, wing, joint component and field command assignments. He has also deployed in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve and Resolute Support.

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