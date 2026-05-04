The U.S. Army has selected Pacific Defense Strategies, SRC and Herrick Technology Laboratories to develop prototypes of the Electromagnetic Warfare Rapid Integration System, or ERIS, under separate contracts. One of the prototypes will continue to the second phase of the program for an operational demonstration, the Army said Friday.

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What Is the ERIS Program?

The ERIS program, led by the Capability Program Executive Office for Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare, or CPE ISW, aims to counter advanced radio frequency threats. It will explore how modular electromagnetic warfare capabilities can be deployed via air, ground and autonomous platforms to enable the military branch to dominate the electromagnetic spectrum during high-intensity, contested operations.

The program aligns with the Army’s Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Characteristics of Need, which prioritizes flexible, rapidly deployable capabilities to address evolving threats.

How Does ERIS Accelerate Acquisition?

The ERIS effort marks the CPE ISW’s first use of the Army’s open solicitation and commercial solutions opening authority, which provides an acquisition pathway intended to speed access to commercial technologies.

“The Commercial Solutions Opening plays an important role in our efforts to modernize and accelerate acquisition,” said Brent Ingraham, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology.

“The ERIS program exemplifies this approach in action, demonstrating our commitment to equipping the force with advanced capabilities needed to outpace our adversaries,” he added.

The prototyping effort comes as the Army increases investment in electromagnetic warfare and signals intelligence capabilities. In its fiscal year 2027 budget request, the Army allocates funding for key systems, including the Terrestrial Layer System Manpack, a dismounted electronic attack tool for detecting and disrupting enemy signals.