The Department of War has signed agreements with OpenAI, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, SpaceX, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection and Microsoft to bring advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to DOW’s classified networks for authorized operational use.

DOW said Friday the agreements are intended to accelerate efforts to establish an AI-first fighting force and strengthen warfighters’ ability to maintain decision superiority across operational domains.

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What Do the Classified Network AI Agreements Entail?

According to DOW, the agreements cover the deployment of frontier AI capabilities across Impact Level 6 and Impact Level 7 network environments to improve situational understanding, streamline data synthesis and support decision-making in complex operational environments.

The companies will provide resources to field their capabilities across both IL6 and IL7 environments in support of its AI Acceleration Strategy.

The department said it will continue building an architecture designed to prevent AI vendor lock-in and maintain flexibility for the Joint Force.

What Did Oracle EVP Kim Lynch Say About the DOW Agreement?

“This agreement reflects a shared commitment between the Department of War and Oracle to help ensure that the United States leads decisively in artificial intelligence, as a matter of ongoing global leadership and national security,” Kim Lynch, executive vice president of government defense and intelligence at Oracle, said in a statement published Friday.

Lynch, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, added that bringing advanced AI capabilities into classified environments translates innovation into operational advantage.

Oracle said it operates 10 cloud regions dedicated to the U.S. government and its customers, supporting cloud and AI capabilities across DISA Impact Levels 2, 4, 5 and 6, as well as Top Secret and Special Access Programs environments.

What Is GenAI.mil?

Introduced in December, GenAI.mil is DOW’s enterprise AI platform designed to provide a unified environment for mission-ready AI capabilities. It has reached more than 1.3 million users, generated tens of millions of prompts and supported the deployment of hundreds of thousands of agents within five months.

The platform initially rolled out with Google’s Gemini for Government as one of its first frontier AI tools and later expanded to include xAI for Government.

In early February, the DOW partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into GenAI.mil to expand access to large language models for personnel across the department.

Adoption of GenAI.mil has expanded across the military services. The Air Force and Space Force have adopted GenAI.mil, while the U.S. Marine Corps has designated GenAI.mil as its enterprise AI platform.

The Department of the Navy also designated the platform as its enterprise IT service for controlled unclassified information and Impact Level generative AI use.