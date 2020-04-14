NCI Secures Contract to Provide Critical IT Operations for Army Futures Command Headquarters; Paul Dillahay Quoted

NCI Information Systems (NCI) has announced its team has initiated work on a new contract to provide command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence/information technology (C5I/IT) systems for the U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC), the company announced on Tuesday.

“Futures Command is playing a critical role in advancing the transformation of modernization for Army systems and operations. We look forward to leveraging our deep customer expertise, together with our emerging technologies, to advance our nation’s warfighters’ mission,” said Paul Dillahay, president and CEO of NCI and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

The prime contract, awarded by the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command, has a 17-month period of performance. NCI will provide IT systems development and support services, including engineering, furnishing, installing, securing and testing for AFC’s C5I/IT systems as well as deliver integration of systems, project management support data, on-site training and equipment warranty.

“This is a really important milestone for us. It reflects on our great past work with the Army along with Army Futures Command, as well as their confidence in our expertise, exemplary work quality, and our highly-trained and talented NCI team, who are giving their all every day to support our customers across the federal mission landscape,” added Dillahay.

NCI has been ranked as one of the leading providers in deploying artificial intelligence to achieve more rapid and cost-efficient modernization of federal legacy systems using its proprietary and award-winning Shai philosophy.

The company was awarded one of the largest contracts in its history to help manage the Department of Defense (DoD) enterprise IT infrastructure. NCI will use its Shai philosophy to deliver on its “people first” commitment while harnessing next-generation, innovative AI solutions.

Under the four-year, $269.9 million prime contract from the Washington Headquarters Services (WHS) NCI will provide information technology support to the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Joint Service Provider (JSP).

NCI will implement the latest technologies as well as industry best practices to simplify operations, improve efficiencies and help JSP manage the DoD enterprise IT infrastructure. The company will perform work at various locations within the National Capital Region, including the Pentagon, WHS’ Mark Center and Crystal City, Virginia.

“NCI is proud to support this critical mission and we look forward to delivering on our commitment of people first to meet JSP’s vision to Enable. Every. Mission.,” said Paul A. Dillahay, president and CEO of NCI. “We will implement new and innovative technologies, including our NCI Shai framework, to reduce administrative burden, automate repetitive tasks and share knowledge across the enterprise that will enable our team to deliver unparalleled support to JSP customers.”

About NCI

NCI is a leading provider of enterprise solutions and services to U.S. defense, intelligence, health and civilian government agencies. Informed by over 30 years of experience solving its customers’ most important and complex mission challenges, NCI has been at the forefront of operationalizing AI methodologies and numerical algorithms for the U.S. government, particularly in the areas of warfighter enablement, digital transformation, and advanced analytics.

From its Scaling Humans with Artificial Intelligence (Shai®) philosophy to accelerate AI adoption in the public sector, the company recently launched the NCI Empower™ platform. NCI Empower is an open-architecture platform to provide secure, containerized access to deploy AI solutions and produce a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive. NCI is a mid-tier systems integrator headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and operates at locations across the globe.