The National Science Foundation has started seeking proposals for national-scale data infrastructure projects as part of the Integrated Data Systems and Services, or IDSS, program.

NSF’s new solicitation underscores continued federal focus on advancing cyberinfrastructure and research capabilities. As government and industry stakeholders track these developments, the 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will explore topics, such as artificial intelligence in cyber defense, zero trust, quantum computing and post-quantum cryptography. Register now!

What Is the NSF IDSS Program?

Launched in August 2025, the IDSS program supports national-scale operational cyberinfrastructure systems and services designed to enable open, data-intensive and AI-driven science and engineering research, education and innovation, NSF said Wednesday.

What Are the 3 Project Categories for the IDSS Program Solicitation?

Category I covers the development, deployment and operation of novel national-scale integrated data systems and services. NSF said awards in this category may range from $10 million to $30 million for up to five years.

Category II covers the transition of established smaller-scale, regional, pilot or prototype data-focused systems and services to national-scale production and operational quality or level. This category may also support enhancements and expansions of existing national-scale operational systems and services. NSF said awards may total up to $9 million for up to three years.

Category III covers planning grants for future potential development, deployment, transition or enhancement IDSS projects. The agency said awards in this category may total up to $500,000 for up to two years.

NSF said Category I and II awards may be renewable, subject to the availability of funds, project performance and merit review. Category III awards are not eligible for renewal.

What Are the Deadlines & Award Details?

NSF said Category II submissions are due July 28, 2026, with the deadline set for the fourth Tuesday in July annually thereafter.

Category I and III submissions are due July 27, 2027, with the deadline set for the fourth Tuesday in July annually thereafter.

NSF expects to make three to nine awards: one to two in Category I; one to two in Category II; and one to five in Category III.

Category I and II projects will use cooperative agreements, while Category III projects will use standard grants.