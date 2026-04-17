The U.S. Air Force has appointed Meghan Rosso , Marcus Green and Jennifer Robaina to functional roles within the Cyber and Networks Directorate , the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center said Thursday. The appointments align with efforts to integrate leadership across program management, contracting and human resources.

“We are fortunate to have such a talented team stepping into these critical roles,” said Brig. Gen. Joshua Williams, program executive officer for the Cyber and Networks Directorate. “Their collective experience and leadership will strengthen how we deliver capabilities, support our workforce and execute our mission for the Department of the Air Force.”

Who Is Meghan Rosso?

Green was appointed as a contracting organizational senior functional, in charge of over 250 contracting professionals supporting connectivity for more than 600,000 Department of the Air Force users. She will manage a $21 billion portfolio covering enterprise IT, cybersecurity and combat communications. Green will also serve as the primary business adviser to Williams. Before joining the Air Force in 2015, Green worked for the Georgia Secretary of State.

Rosso began her federal civilian service in 2008 through the Student Career Experience Program and the Palace Acquire Program and has since supported multiple initiatives across various acquisition phases.

Who Is Marcus Green?

Green was appointed a contracting organizational senior functional, in charge of over 250 contracting professionals supporting connectivity for more than 600,000 Department of the Air Force users. He will manage a $21 billion portfolio covering enterprise IT, cybersecurity and combat communications. Green will also serve as the primary business adviser to Williams.

Who Is Jennifer Robaina?

Robaina was tapped as the directorate’s human resources chief. A long-time HR specialist at the Air Force, Robaina will lead human capital strategy and talent management efforts to support the directorate’s mission.