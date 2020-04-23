Home / News / NIST Seeks Augmented Reality, IoT Concepts for Emergency Response Tech Challenge

NIST Seeks Augmented Reality, IoT Concepts for Emergency Response Tech Challenge

Brenda Marie Rivers April 23, 2020 News

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is offering over $1 million in prizes to participants in a competition focused on developing augmented-reality and internet of things technologies to aid first responders, Nextgov reported Wednesday.

The CHARIoT Challenge includes IoT and AR-focused increments that will culminate in an event where "smart city" disaster simulation technologies will integrate with AR platforms for various emergency response applications.

Sarah Hughes, prize challenge specialist at NIST, said participants will receive feedback and demonstrate their technologies during the final phase which will include assessments by real first responders.

AR research and development work may include capabilities such as holographic technology while the IoT challenge could potentially cover data stream concepts through sensor-based infrastructure, according to the report.

NIST will accept proposals from technical professionals and enthusiasts through May 6.

Check Also

Lt. Gen. Eric Wesley: Army Needs to Decide Soon on Electric Vehicle Adoption

Lt. Gen. Eric Wesley, deputy commander of Army Futures Command, said the service branch may need to soon begin alterations to adopt the use of electric engines in vehicles, Military.com reported Wednesday. Wesley said the Army's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle may employ an upscaled version of electric motors as demonstrated by car maker Tesla.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved