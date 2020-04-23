NIST Seeks Augmented Reality, IoT Concepts for Emergency Response Tech Challenge

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is offering over $1 million in prizes to participants in a competition focused on developing augmented-reality and internet of things technologies to aid first responders, Nextgov reported Wednesday.

The CHARIoT Challenge includes IoT and AR-focused increments that will culminate in an event where "smart city" disaster simulation technologies will integrate with AR platforms for various emergency response applications.

Sarah Hughes, prize challenge specialist at NIST, said participants will receive feedback and demonstrate their technologies during the final phase which will include assessments by real first responders.

AR research and development work may include capabilities such as holographic technology while the IoT challenge could potentially cover data stream concepts through sensor-based infrastructure, according to the report.

NIST will accept proposals from technical professionals and enthusiasts through May 6.