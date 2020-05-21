DOE Taps University of Texas – San Antonio to Oversee Manufacturing Cybersecurity Consortium

The Department of Energy has selected the University of Texas-San Antonio to manage and operate a consortium that would focus on cybersecurity in the manufacturing industry.

The Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute or CyManII will support cybersecurity research and development to better protect supply chain networks and automation systems, DOE said Wednesday.

The public-private consortium will tackle early-stage projects and workforce development efforts to boost the country's manufacturing energy efficiency via cybersecurity.

“Through the CyManII, DOE will leverage the capabilities of the Idaho, Oak Ridge and Sandia National Laboratories across the applied energy, science and national security mission space to develop innovative cybersecurity technologies and strategies to minimize risk and accelerate energy efficiency across manufacturing supply chains," said Mark Menezes, undersecretary of energy.

CyManII will consist of DOE laboratories and participants from industry and academia in the U.S.