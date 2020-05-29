Unanet

DOE’s Dan Brouillette: US Needs Robust Nuclear Energy Strategy

Brenda Marie Rivers May 29, 2020 News

Dan Brouillette
Dan Brouillette

Dan Brouillette, secretary of the Department of Energy (DOE), has said that the country needs to revive its nuclear-energy industry and increase investments in related research and development efforts.

Brouillette wrote in an opinion piece published Thursday on Defense One that the U.S. must establish nuclear power as a clean, reliable and safe energy source that can drive industrial leadership in areas such as uranium mining, fuel technology and reactor development.

He added that a robust nuclear strategy will help the country strengthen international policy relations through the export of nuclear technologies and fuel sources. Such strategies will also help prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons and drive U.S. credibility in the global market, Brouilette noted.

“To get back on track, we must revive America’s nuclear energy industry and restore our competitive advantage,” he said. “Ensuring a viable American nuclear industry would further secure future supply chains.”

Previously, the National Nuclear Security Administration reported that the U.S. has sufficient unobligated uranium fuel to support U.S. Navy propulsion systems through the 2050s and tritium production through 2041, according to Brouillette.

Check Also

Michael Kratsios

Michael Kratsios on G7’s Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence

Michael Kratsios, U.S. chief technology officer and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, wrote in a commentary published Wednesday on The Wall Street Journal about the launch of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence by tech ministers of the Group of Seven, an international economic organization composed of seven countries.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved