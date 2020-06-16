USCYBERCOM Deploys Next-Gen Training Environment for 2020 ‘Cyber Flag’ Exercise

The U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) has commenced this year’s Cyber Flag exercise with the inclusion of a next-generation remote training system called Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE), Fifth Domain reported Tuesday. Cyber Flag will run through June 26 and involve teams from the Department of Defense (DoD) as well as allied nations.

The U.S. Army operates the PCTE prototype which works as an online system designed to support collective training for cyber personnel. Col. Tanya Trout, PCTE director at USCYBERCOM, said at a recent SANS webcast that the 2020 Cyber Flag will be the first time PCTE will support a geographically dispersed event.

“USCYBERCOM is leading the way in maintaining readiness during a global pandemic — we are meeting operational training requirements, and are prepared to operate and train in this new environment,” a spokesperson for the command told Fifth Domain.

The announcement comes after the Army released the final solicitation for the Cyber Training, Readiness, Integration, Delivery and Enterprise Technology (TRIDENT) contract this week in an effort to further the development of PCTE.