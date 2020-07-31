FBI Eyes Cloud Migration for Unclassified Data to Accelerate Analysis

FBI

The FBI is planning to integrate its confidential, top-secret and secret networks with cloud platforms to improve intelligence sharing among personnel working from home, FedScoop reported Thursday.

Gurvais Griss, assistant director of the FBI Laboratory's science and technology branch, said at an AFCEA event that the bureau is looking to move unclassified data from legacy systems to less-classified cloud environments.

FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services unit is also working on efforts to move data from social media, communications platforms, mobile devices and system logs to a data lake to speed up analysis and response.

“At the lab … we have systems, business processes, administrative actions that previously were done on the higher classification network — not necessarily because they require that level of protection," he noted. "It’s just we organically designed it where people felt comfortable."